A round-up of the rest of the key action from Fairyhouse on Easter Monday.
Asterion Forlonge got back to winning ways with a tough effort from returning stablemate Monkfish in the Grade 2 Rathbarry & Glenview Studs Hurdle.
The pair topped the betting for the two and a half mile contest and stable jockey Paul Townend opted for the race-fit winner, who ultimately put his recent comeback run to good use to hold on from the Danny Mullins-ridden Monkfish, who had been off the track for 713 days.
Asterion Forlonge got first run coming down to the last and he showed a good attitude to score by half a length from the 2021 Cheltenham Festival winner.
Earlier, the Mullins juggernaut was expected to rumble on in the Grade 2 Donohue Marquees Juvenile Hurdle but odds-on market leader Blood Destiny had to play second fiddle to the Andrew McNamara-trained Enjoy The Dream.
The 33/1 chance pounced after the favourite made clumsy mistakes at the final two flights of hurdles, coming three lengths clear in the hands of Daragh O'keeffe, with Gust Of Wind back in third at 5/2.
