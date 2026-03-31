Fairyhouse Easter Festival entries: Willie Mullins dominates

Willie Mullins is responsible for six of the 14 entries in the Grade One WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Sunday.
His sextet are Kappa Jy Pyke, Salvator Mundi, Predators Gold and Jimmy De Seuil, who all missed the Cheltenham Festival, plus Jack Richards runner-up Gold Dancer and Brown Advisory eighth Argento Boy.
Title rival Gordon Elliott also has a strong hand through Jacob's Ladder. King Of Kingsfield, Western Fold and Kala Conti.
The Big Westerner is a major player for Henry De Bromhead, Sixmilebridge is set to represent Fergal O'Brien and Fleur In The Park and Pure Steel complete the field.
O'Brien said of Sixmilebridge: "It's always been there in the back of our minds. At the minute it's soft, soft to yielding and they think it will be soft ground.
"He's been a lovely chaser, three from three this year and he deserves his chance to go over there.
"You have to respect whatever Willie and Gordon run, but we'll look after our own chance.
"We're really looking forward to going."
Meanwhile Elliott's Oldschool Outlaw is 7/4 with Paddy and Sky Bet to again confirm her superiority over Mullins' Bambino Fever in the Grade Two Irish Stallion Farms EBF Honeysuckle Mares Novice Hurdle.
Too strong for Mullins' charge on the latter's hurdling debut at Naas in December, she was also in front of her when chasing home White Noise in the Dawn Run at Cheltenham.
Limerick one-two Zanoosh and How's Hannah are other leading fancies.
Honeysuckle Mares' Novices' Hurdle - Sky Bet & Paddy Power prices: 7/4 Oldschool Outlaw, 3 Bambino Fever, 4 Zanoosh, 7 How’s Hannah, 8 Charme De Faust, 10 Majolique, Place De La Nation, 16 A Path To Ronda, Carrigmoornaspruce, Jackie Hobbs, Mange Tout, Selma De Vary, 25 Good Girl Kathleen, 40 Kingston Queen, 50 Amen Kate, Divaboriva, Future Prospect, Michonne, 66 Blue Velvet
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