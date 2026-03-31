Fairyhouse Easter Festival entries: Willie Mullins dominates

Willie Mullins is responsible for six of the 14 entries in the Grade One WillowWarm Gold Cup at Fairyhouse on Sunday.

His sextet are Kappa Jy Pyke, Salvator Mundi, Predators Gold and Jimmy De Seuil, who all missed the Cheltenham Festival, plus Jack Richards runner-up Gold Dancer and Brown Advisory eighth Argento Boy. Title rival Gordon Elliott also has a strong hand through Jacob's Ladder. King Of Kingsfield, Western Fold and Kala Conti. The Big Westerner is a major player for Henry De Bromhead, Sixmilebridge is set to represent Fergal O'Brien and Fleur In The Park and Pure Steel complete the field.