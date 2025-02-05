Facteur Cheval given glowing assessment ahead of Saudi Cup date

Mickael Barzalona was aboard Facteur Cheval in Dubai last month, with the pair coming from off the pace to try and run down the forward-going and reopposing Walk Of Stars under Tadgh O’Shea.

“I thought it a better idea to try him on dirt in the Maktoum Challenge and if he ran well we could give it a go in the Saudi Cup. I didn’t want to go straight into a big one with the question mark of him handling the conditions.”

“He took a lot of kickback in his face from his position that day and in the final furlong he was walking all over them but couldn’t find any room,” said the Marseille-based trainer.

Facteur Cheval has been best known for his top-level grass exploits but has had his attentions turned for a crack at the world’s richest race, and connections were deeply encouraged by his recent dirt debut when a closing third in the Al Maktoum Challenge at Meydan Racecourse.

Reynier, along with owners Team Valour Racing/Gary Barber, have mapped out an audacious dirt campaign for the six-year-old, who enjoyed a break-through Group 1 success in the Dubai Turf last March.

Reynier continued: “We wanted him to run on and see what his reaction would be to the kickback. Tadgh knows his way round Meydan and has got the perfect horse to do that – he has been going wire to wire on him.

“It will be a very different scenario in Saudi as it is only one turn and a long back stretch and the pace will be much higher too.

“Mickael thinks he will be better suited to the conditions in Saudi compared to Dubai. The surface in Saudi is slightly different and Mickael thinks he will be even better on it, so lets give it a try. The distance is also the same as the Dubai Turf, so we are very hopeful.”

A first outing on dirt was a possible at the end of 2024, and Reynier added: “He has got American connections and they always wanted to try him on dirt.

“They wanted me to send him to California for the Breeders’ Cup Classic last year but I thought the QEII was a better choice – to stay in Europe with a better chance.”

Facteur Cheval came off second best to star miler Charyn on that occasion and, despite only having one Group 1 success to his name, the six-times winner has multiple placings at the highest level.

“He is a living legend for us,” added Reynier. “He is a lovely horse and always gives his best so it is an exciting project to go to Saudi with him.

“We will see how he competes with the Japanese and Americans in the Saudi Cup before probably heading back to the Dubai Turf.

“The Dubai World Cup is 2000 metres with two turns on a particular surface and I think he will be better suited by the Dubai Turf before coming back to Europe.”