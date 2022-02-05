Patrick Mullins was motionless on the 8/11 favourite as he went to the front approaching the final furlong and he sauntered 12 lengths clear of runner-up Sandor Clegane with the minimum of fuss.

A son of the trainer's brilliant racemare Quevega, he looked exciting when winning on debut at this track over Christmas and was brilliant here in a field packed full of previous winners.

"He showed me one day last year he was good and he got sore after it so I put him away for this year. Today was the day to find out if he was as good as I hoped he could be," said Mullins senior.

“That was a good field of horses and everyone that came up there today would have refused a lot of money for their horses before the race.

“I had huge respect for them and I was lining up in the race thinking I had a good horse, but looking at the other horses in the race and what they had done and what they had won. I thought am I sort of half-mad, but he’s even better than I thought he was.

“He looks like the real deal.”

Asked if he would go to Cheltenham, where he is odds-on with a number of firms, the Clossuton handler added: “That’s where we’ll go with him. I’ll just keep him right now, that’s the whole thing.”

"He looks the real deal."

Patrick Mullins said: “That was pretty ‘wow!’ We went a good gallop and when I turned in and gave him a bit of rein, he lengthened his stride. He is a bit special, I’d say.

“It’s very unusual for good racemares to have very good progeny, but Quevega was always a bit different.”

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "The most impressive winner of the day, with Facile Vega bolting in. He’ll be one of the shortest priced favourites at the Festival and we now go 11/10 non-runner/no bet for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper."

Betfair and Paddy Power are the same price from 3/1.