It's so easy for Facile Vega
It's so easy for Facile Vega

Facile Vega sparkling winner of Leopardstown bumper

By David Ord
17:25 · SAT February 05, 2022

Willie Mullins was all smiles after Facile Vega ran out a spectacular winner of the Goffs Future Stars (C & G) I.N.H. Flat Race at Leopardstown.

A son of the trainer's brilliant racemare Quevega, he looked exciting when winning on debut at this track over Christmas and was brilliant here in a field packed full of previous winners.

Patrick Mullins was motionless on the 8/11 favourite as he went to the front approaching the final furlong and he sauntered 12 lengths clear of runner-up Sandor Clegane with the minimum of fuss.

Willie Mullins on Facile Vega
Willie Mullins on Facile Vega

"He showed me one day last year he was good and he got sore after it so I put him away for this year. Today was the day to find out if he was as good as I hoped he could be," said Mullins senior.

“That was a good field of horses and everyone that came up there today would have refused a lot of money for their horses before the race.

“I had huge respect for them and I was lining up in the race thinking I had a good horse, but looking at the other horses in the race and what they had done and what they had won. I thought am I sort of half-mad, but he’s even better than I thought he was.

“He looks like the real deal.”

Asked if he would go to Cheltenham, where he is odds-on with a number of firms, the Clossuton handler added: “That’s where we’ll go with him. I’ll just keep him right now, that’s the whole thing.”

"He looks the real deal."

Patrick Mullins said: “That was pretty ‘wow!’ We went a good gallop and when I turned in and gave him a bit of rein, he lengthened his stride. He is a bit special, I’d say.

“It’s very unusual for good racemares to have very good progeny, but Quevega was always a bit different.”

Sky Bet Head of Sports PR Michael Shinners said: "The most impressive winner of the day, with Facile Vega bolting in. He’ll be one of the shortest priced favourites at the Festival and we now go 11/10 non-runner/no bet for the Weatherbys Champion Bumper."

Betfair and Paddy Power are the same price from 3/1.

