Epsom Friday review: Corazon Espinado wins again

Fab four for Corazon Corazon Espinado registered a fourth win at Epsom with a clear-cut victory in the Coral 'Beaten By A Length' Free Bet Handicap. Hollie Doyle was aboard the course specialist who sat comfortably on the quarters of the trailblazing Overwrite before going on two furlongs out. The race was over from that moment, Simon Dow's charge winning by three-and-a-half lengths from Hortzadar and Plantadream, who led the chasing pack home. Hot favourite Irish Dream failed to handle the track and was never a factor.

Corazon Espinado and Hollie Doyle are in control

Dow said: “His stable is just across the road – he’s incredible. He loves Lingfield and he loves Epsom. It’s a tremendous achievement for the little horse to win on Oaks day twice. “The draw and the easing ground was against us, so we were a little cautious – but he goes round there like he’s on rails. There aren’t enough superlatives for Hollie – it’s always a privilege to have her.” Doyle added: “Everything went to plan, though he was over-racing early on. Franny (Norton, on Overwrite) and I had it pretty easy on the front end. “He’s such a course specialist I just let go of his head coming down Tattenham Corner and he took me into the race beautifully.”

Doyle made it an Oaks day double aboard Mehmento in the Play Coral ‘Racing-Super-Series’ For Free Surrey Stakes. Dropping back to Listed level after finishing down the field in the French 2000 Guineas last time, Mehmento made short work of three rivals in a race that also had three non runners. Legal Attack briefly looked like making a fight of it, but Mehmento found an extra gear with a furlong to run, winning readily as the 11-8 favourite.

Oscula proves Woodcote wonder George Boughey's golden season with two-year-olds continued as Oscula scooted to victory in the Cazoo Woodcote EBF Stakes. The 15/2 chance traded blows with eventual runner-up Flaming Rib (10/3) from the moment the stalls opened and two out it was clear she had his measure. Nothing was to emerge from the chasing pack in time to land a telling blow, Maybury (33/1) coming home well for third but Mark Creehan and the winner hit the line hard, scoring by three lengths. Oscula earned an 8/1 quote from Betfair and Paddy Power for the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Oscula and Mark Crehan win the Woodcote Stakes

Crehan told ITV Racing: “It went to plan perfectly. Nick (Bradley, managing director of part-owner Nick Bradley Racing) and the boss, George, we went through the race a lot – and we know she jumps very well. “That was the plan, to just jump well and keep it simple and try to dictate it from the front She’s done it nicely in the end – she’s a nice filly.” Crehan is a 5lb-claiming apprentice and was thrilled to have an Epsom winner. He added: “I can’t explain (what it means). I only had one winner last year. All credit goes to my boss, George Boughey – he’s been very, very good to me. I can’t believe it.” Assessing future options, Boughey said: “We didn’t have Royal Aspirations before. We thought we might go to the Woodcote and then the Empress at Newmarket, but Mark got off her at Brighton and he was very bullish. “I think she will get further, which will be another string to her bow. We’ll have a chat and see what the owners want to do, but the Albany Stakes has got to be a consideration.”

14:00 Epsom Downs Full result and FREE video replay 1 8 Oscula (IRE) 15/2 2 4 Flaming Rib (IRE) 10/3 3 7 Maybury 33/1 Winning Trainer: G Boughey/ Winning Jockey: Mark Crehan

Murphy proves up for the Cup Blue Cup came from the back of the field to win the Cazoo Handicap for Oisin Murphy and David Menuisier. Data Protection and Dream With Me were involved in a protracted duel up front, building up a 10-length lead at one point before their exertions started to tell in the final couple of furlongs. The field switched across the track to race up the nearside rail for the first time, as conditions continued to worsen, and Murphy took full advantage of the better ground – delivering his mount with around a furlong to run. Blue Cup pulled further clear inside the distance, relishing every yard to come home five and a half lengths clear as the 9-2 favourite. Victory Chime was second, with the game Data Protection taking third.