Eyecatching weekend entries at Doncaster and Kempton including Native Warrior and Liberty Lane

Wathnan taking aim at Lincoln riches

The Flat is back – albeit fleetingly before all the attention turns to Aintree – but temperatures are creeping up to somewhere close to acceptable and the forecast is set reasonably fair at Doncaster, where the ground for Lincoln day is likely to remain "on the softer side" according to Clerk of the Course, David Attwood.

The William Hill-backed feature handicap – along with its consolation race the Spring Mile – looks as competitive as you'd expect and the only slight surprise is that we have Yorkshire runners heading the antepost market as you’ve got to go back to Bravery's win for David O'Meara in 2017 for the last time the Lincoln prize stayed in the north.

What isn’t a shock, however, is that it’s a pair of Karl Burke-trained horses who are proving most popular, with unexposed four-year-old Thunder Run looking a natural fit for a race of this nature ever since being sent down the handicap route.

He’s presumably going to be joined in the field by stablemate Native Warrior, who has been gelded since racing too keenly and disappointing here on Leger day. Native Warrior hasn’t run since but was placed at Royal Ascot and Goodwood and remains a very nice prospect for Wathnan Racing, who seem eager to get on with things this season having lined the Hamad Al Jehani-trained Midnight Gun up for this contest too.

He also ended last year with a Doncaster recce, finishing second on Town Moor in October, and he too has been gelded over the winter.

You won’t be alone if you initially scanned the Lincoln card looking for the names of Gosden and Haggas, and the big Newmarket outfits have Orne (talented but hard to catch right) and Godwinson (goes well fresh and runs in silks of 2022 winner Johan) engaged respectively.

Another name to note is that of Ocean Of Dreams. Officially rated 90, he might be more one for the Spring Mile but if running here would be making his handicap and stable debut, having had three outings for Aidan O’Brien including an impressive heavy-ground maiden success at Leopardstown in October 2023 before not making the grade last season.