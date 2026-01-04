Eyecatchers and horses to follow for your trackers

Ian Ogg nominates a handful of horses that caught his eye - for both the short and medium term - over the busy festive period.

Tree Top Tyson (Patrick Neville) 28 December - Catterick - Sky Bet Extra Places Handicap Hurdle (2m 3f 66yds) Tree Top Tyson picked up the bit after a shake of the reins and moved onto the heels of the leaders turning into the home straight and went in pursuit of the eventual winner but couldn't get past and weakened in the closing stages having jumped the last in a share of second. This was his handicap debut and first run in almost two months having previously raced over the minimum and his novice hurdle form - for all that he may be flattered by his Perth second - is working out well enough to think that he can win off his current mark, perhaps back in trip.

Madara (Dan Skelton) 27 December - Wetherby - William Hill Castleford Handicap Chase (1m 7f 36yds) Dan Skelton saddled two in his attempt to win a fifth Castleford in 10 years but Harper's Brook could only finish third and Madara - the shorter of the two in the market - fifth. The stewards held an enquiry into the running of the latter with Charlie Todd reporting that he felt Madara 'take a blow and weaken beneath him as the pace quickened entering the home straight, and as such was mindful to keep his mount balanced and ride out hands and heels in order to complete the final fences' on his first start in over a year. He's yet to win since joining the Warwickshire handler for whom his previous two runs were over half a mile further, while the cheekpieces he wore when second at Cheltenham were absent here. The handicapper hasn't relented but Skelton no doubt has a plan in mind for the seven-year-old who won a couple of decent pots in the 2023/24 season.

Kap Vert (Philip Hobbs and Johnson White) 27 December - Kempton - Ladbrokes 'Big Football Bet Builder Boosts' Handicap Chase (3m) A beaten favourite on his second chase start and first out of novice company, Kap Vert was nevertheless not disgraced in finishing third behind Viroflay. A bad mistake when he reached for the second fence wouldn't have helped his cause and it's to his credit that he jumped well in the main thereafter. Having raced off the leader, Kap Vert joined issue down the back straight and was still contesting the lead, albeit under a ride, at the second last. His generally sound jumping is an asset, he travelled well and is up to winning more races in this sphere, perhaps when able to dominate over an intermediate trip.

Half Hoping (Nick Gifford) 26 December - Fontwell - tigerbet.co.uk Happy New Year Open NH Flat Race (2m 1f 162yds) Quite where he goes from here remains to be seen, with the well-worn cliché that it's never easy to carry a penalty in bumpers, and Half Hoping may have to step up in class but is a horse to be interested in for the long-term. He readily pulled clear of the short-priced favourite to win by six lengths under a confident James Davies who gave his mount a predominantly hands and heels ride. There should be improvement to come and it's encouraging that his debut nose second was boosted by the winner going in again (under a penalty no less!) at Aintree on the same day. Half Hoping looks to have a bright future for a yard enjoying a decent campaign.

Welsh Charger (Alastair Ralph) 20 December - Ascot - Ascot Rotary Club Festive Handicap Hurdle (1m 7f 157yds) Welsh Charger was beaten 21 lengths in this Premier Handicap for which he was dropped by 2 lbs down to 127. It was a similar story for his first run of the campaign in the Greatwood at Cheltenham and he's yet to hit the frame in four attempts at Class 1 company. He does have a decent strike rate though (six from 15 over hurdles), is unbeaten in February and unbeaten at Musselburgh. The second of his two course wins came in the Scottish County Hurdle at the start of February off 126 and that race has surely been targeted again. His run at Ascot (much more patiently ridden than usual, outpaced, stayed on again - has won over 2m 4f at Musselburgh) should have teed him up perfectly.

Hyland (Nicky Henderson) 20 December - Ascot - Howden Silver Cup (2m 7f 185yds) February may be Welsh Charger's month but it is definitely not one for Hyland with six of his seven career wins coming between March and October with the other in mid-November. Hyland caught the eye at Newbury on his reappearance and did so again here with a mistake at the second-last fence not helping his cause. Perhaps connections are building up to another tilt at the Grand National but he pulled-up last season and could struggle to get a run this time with his rating having slipped to 143 (4 lb lower). That's still above his last winning mark but is one he looks capable of winning from granted proper spring good ground and it's not too difficult to envisage him playing a leading role in something like the Ultima.