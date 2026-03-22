Read an extract from Timeform's Horses To Follow for the 2026 Flat season that focuses on Analysis Manager Simon Walker's selection Winged One.

Winged One is bred to need time and distance, so it was much to her credit that she was able to get off the mark on just the second of two starts she made as a juvenile, particularly as it came over what looks sure to be an inadequate trip of a mile. She was too green to make an impact on her debut in a seven-furlong maiden at Leicester in September and still showed lingering signs of inexperience in novice company at Newcastle the following month, struggling with the early pace despite having stepped up in trip. Her latent stamina kicked in around two furlongs from home, however, and she ultimately ran out a convincing three-and-a-half-length winner from Harriet Quimby, who herself was well clear of the third. While the form of that Newcastle win has yet to be fully tested, the manner in which Winged One took care of her rivals late on marked her down as very much one to follow (replay below).

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Winged One is a sister to Australian Angel, who showed her best form over a mile and three-quarters, while her dam, Angel Terrace, is a half-sister to the high-class stayer Order of St George, so she has a stamina-laden pedigree that suggests she’ll excel over longer trips. She looks a good prospect for three-year-old middle-distance handicaps, while connections will no doubt be keen to try and bag some black type for her at some point given the classy pedigree she possesses. Andrew Balding Conclusion: Created an excellent impression when staying on strongly to win at Newcastle and looks likely to thrive over longer trips at three

Click here to buy your copy of Timeform's Horses To Follow

Timeform Analysis Manager Simon Walker says: “It probably caught connections by surprise that Winged One was able to show as much as she did when successful at Newcastle second time up, but that can only be a good thing given she’s bred to come into her own with time and distance as a three-year-old and is in the very best of hands for that type of filly.”