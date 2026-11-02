Extra meeting at Stratford as Kempton forced to abandon

An additional meeting has been added at Stratford next Monday (November 9), following the abandonment of the card at Kempton scheduled for that day.
The ground at the latter venue continues to be an issue with with the continued lack of any significant rain.
In a statement on their X account, Kempton said: "The Jockey Club announces that the fixture on Monday November 9 at Kempton Park has been abandoned.
"Despite continued irrigation being applied to the Jumps tracks since the end of June, the prolonged dry weather and warm temperatures has meant that we are unable to achieve the safe ground conditions required for Jump racing."
Entries for the card at Stratford close at midday on Tuesday.
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