Check out the expert views of Fran Berry and Billy Nash on the Irish contenders in the Betfred Derby, including August Rodin and Sprewell.

Billy Nash verdict There's a spread of Irish talent this year and a spread of Irish stables too - it's not just Aidan O'Bren who is dominating which is great to see. The pick is Auguste Rodin and I think the race revolves around him in many ways. How many actual Group One colts are there in this field? We know he's one at his best but is he going to be at his best on Saturday? That's the big question. I couldn't see myself backing the horse but would I be surprised if he won it? Nothing would surprise me with Aidan O'Brien. San Antonio and Adelaide River could both go to the French Derby and you're left with the likes of White Birch, who ran so well when second in the Dante. He has a squeak and the step up to a mile-and-a-half should suit him. Jessica Harrington's Sprewell won the Derby Trial at Leopardstown and his form ties in with White Birch and there's little if anything between them. Alder ran behind San Antonio at Chester and I think he's a good colt. The form of his reappearance win at Cork was given a nice boost by runner-up Bertinelli in the meantime. Just looking at him at Chester, I do wonder if the Curragh might suit him better than Epsom. There's definitely ability in there but I'm not sure he'll handle the track. Then Aidan might also run Covent Garden who is probably the pace angle in the race.

Fran Berry guide Auguste Rodin (Aidan O'Brien) - 5/2

If you take his two-year-old career in its entirety, he was very good and progressed well with every start. He won on Irish Champions Weekend despite drifting to his right, beating Caroline Street, who came out to win the Blue Wind Stakes this year, and Alder was back in third as well so it was a very good performance form-wise. On the back of that he went to Doncaster for the Group 1 and, tactically, it was quite interesting as they went stands’ side and only he, Epictetus and his stablemate went that way. While you can pick holes in the form, Epictetus did run well enough in a messy Dante and August Rodin was good and tough in the conditions, which obviously prompted him to be winter favourite for Epsom. One thing to note, despite having the running rail to his right, he showed a preference to go a little bit to his left at Doncaster and with that in mind, he might have a few questions to answer when it comes to the tricky camber at Epsom. But being by Deep Impact, he should theoretically handle the quicker ground well and I suppose you can see why he's now proving popular again given the weekend Aidan O'Brien had including a win for Little Big Bear who was equally lifeless at Newmarket. The 2000 Guineas was a major disappointment but it was too bad to be true. I couldn’t see him winning a Guineas in truth but you’d have loved him to be a running-on third or fourth. It would be hard enough to back him and I’d watch with interest but if you take the Guineas out of his profile he sets a high standard.

Sprewell (Jessica Harrington) - 11/1

Under the circumstances given trainer Jessica Harrington's health issues and fighting a massive personal battle, the team could not be going any better. Their strong start to the season has been maintained in recent weekends including two-year-olds, three-year-olds and the older horses. Sprewell's dam was second in the Irish Oaks and was effective on all types of ground so there's plenty to recommend him on pedigree. He’s been really effective on bad ground but given the time of year that he's run, and the weather we’ve had, it’s probably been more circumstantial than by design. He was a very good winner of the Derby Trial when stepping up in trip and beating a decent yardstick Up And Under readily. I think he would handle good to firm at the Curragh, though Epsom is different and the downhill run will be a challenge if it's on the quick side. Perhaps he’ll get away with it and he’s by a sire who has done particularly well with his three-year-olds. It would be a fantastic story if Sprewell could win the Derby.

White Birch (John Murphy) - 14/1

I remember he created a huge impression on his second start when winning a 7f Dundalk maiden. Perhaps he benefited from an overly-strong gallop when winning the Ballysax but while there were question marks about that form at the time, he proved he was a high-class colt in the making with his fine effort in the Dante. He wasn’t helped by a slow start at York and having been somewhat on the back foot, you’d have to love the way he finished off his race - it was quite taking. The big question is whether he can break on terms at Epsom. If he finds himself too far back, I wonder if he’s got the tactical speed to make his way through the field. But with a good break and a mid-pack position, he could run into a place and I see him as maybe one more for the Curragh and even the St Leger as the season goes on.

Alder (Donnacha O'Brien) - 20/1

I'm quite positive about San Antonio so you’d have to be fairly positive about Alder too as he found himself in a difficult position in the Dee Stakes. He was out the back with Ryan Moore controlling the race on the eventual winner. Having travelled strongly on the outer of the field, Alder conceded first run and couldn’t peg San Antonio back. Maybe he could have been stronger at the line with a view to the Derby, but there’s probably more to come from this colt on a sound surface. He’s a likeable individual who is going to pick up a nice pot this year and could run a respectable race here but I don't see him winning a Derby.

San Antonio (Aidan O'Brien) - 33/1

Of the rest of the O’Brien runners, aside from the favourite, he's the one you could see running into the money. He was a ready winner of the Dee Stakes on soft ground, battling on well and looking strong at the lines, and had won on the all-weather surface at Dundalk on his comeback. One would expect there's more improvement to come as he continues to step up in trip.

Adelaide River (Aidan O'Brien) - 66/1

He was firmly put in his place by Arrest in the Cheshire Vase and while he’s yet to really encounter a sound surface, which could help, he'd need to step up a lot to figure in the Derby. I don't quite see that happening.

Covent Garden (Aidan O'Brien) - 100/1