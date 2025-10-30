Expert Panel: Weekend racing preview including Breeders' Cup

Andrew Asquith, John Ingles and David Ord tackle this Saturday's big questions ahead of the racing at Wetherby, Ascot and the Breeders' Cup.

The decs are in for the weekend – who’s your bet365 Charlie Hall Chase fancy? John Ingles: Protektorat and HEWICK look well treated by the weights in receipt of 6lb from last year’s winner The Real Whacker and a couple of the others, so I can see this boiling down to that pair. There’s not a whole lot to choose between them on their best ratings, so preference is for the race-fit Hewick who was found an easy pipe-opener over hurdles at Thurles recently and it’s interesting they’ve opted to come here instead of Down Royal where he was runner-up last year. With the going set to be no softer than good, it looks like Hewick will have his ideal underfoot conditions too. Andrew Asquith: I find it hard to see past PROTEKTORAT. He may be rising to 11 years of age, but he showed last season when a facile winner of the Fleur de Lys and when finishing second to Jonbon in the Melling Chase he’s still capable of high-class form. He has gone well when fresh in the past and he should have a bit too much for these based on last season’s efforts. David Ord: The six-pound penalty makes life more difficult for DJELO but I'm still expecting a very big run from him. He's unexposed over the trip, has a tremendous record fresh and when he's good, he's very good. We saw that when he gave Protektorat all that he could handle and more in the Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon in December and if he gets into a good rhythm around here, he's a huge threat to the market leader who is suited by the conditions of the race but not exactly a prolific winner.

Give us one more horse on your radar for Ascot or Wetherby? DO: Strong Leader is as short as 13/8 for the bet365 Hurdle at Wetherby and while clearly very useful on his day, he's far from bombproof as his overall profile shows. I'm keen to take him on with TAKE NO CHANCES who won the Listed Mares' Hurdle on this card last season but stays this trip well. She has the benefit of a pipe-opener at Chepstow where she shaped really well behind Rambo T and should be cherry-ripe for Saturday. She's plenty of form over three miles and will take advantage of any holes in the favourite. AA: The Sodexo Gold Cup has cut up a little from earlier in the week and I think THE CHANGING MAN will be hard to beat. He has some excellent form over this course and distance, finishing runner-up to course specialist Victtorino in the Silver Cup last season and also winning the Reynoldstown by 24 lengths. Admittedly, that race fell apart somewhat, but his runner-up effort to a handicap blot in the Ultima is strong form, and he has conditions in his favour. JI: Ascot’s novice handicap chase (13:30) looks an intriguing contest despite just the five runners with Ben Pauling’s No Questions Asked looking the type to take well to fences this season and Viroflay making his handicap debut for Paul Nicholls after plenty of success in points/hunter chases for daughter Olive who keeps the ride. That pair share top weight but at the other end of the handicap the Moore stable’s LYLIAN is on a potentially good mark for his British debut. He won over fences at Dieppe in the summer, and Gary Moore has sent out the winner of this race twice since 2017, including with another four-year-old Nassalam.

Minnie Hauk wins the Yorkshire Oaks under Ryan Moore

Over in America are you for or against Minnie Hauk in the Turf? JI: Rebel’s Romance has been a fantastic performer for Charlie Appleby and it would be great to see him repeat last year’s win and become the first three-time Breeders’ Cup Turf winner. But he’s not getting any better at his age, whereas that was a career-best effort from MINNIE HAUK when going down narrowly to Daryz in the Arc. With the return to a much firmer surface not an issue, I think she can go one better here. DO: Stall eight might slightly complicate matters but I have to be with MINNIE HAUK. After all she's within 50 yards of a perfect season in 2025, run down in the dying strides of the Arc by Daryz, the pair were well clear of the third. She sets a clear form standard, bounced off the fast ground when winning the Yorkshire Oaks and Aidan O'Brien has no peers when it comes to backing a horse up from a big autumn target for the Breeders' Cup. Rebel's Romance will give it a bold shot as be bids to complete a hat-trick in the race, but I don't think he'll have the answer to Minnie Hauk's stretch drive. AA: I think she could be vulnerable on this tight-turning track. She’s clearly a high-class filly, but she looks more of a galloper than a push-button horse to me, and she may get tapped for toe, while her draw isn’t fantastic, either. I’d rather side with the prolific REBEL'S ROMANCE, who is a two-time winner of the race, and overcame a wide draw over this course and distance 12 months ago. He’s well suited by the demands of American racing and looked as good as ever at Aqueduct last time.

