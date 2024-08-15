Expert Panel: Weekend racing preview and tips including Newbury and Ripon

Is there a bet to be had in either of the two Group races at Newbury this Saturday? Tony McFadden: Frankel's half-brother Kikkuli put in his first disappointing display when only sixth having been sent off favourite for the Prix Jean Prat at Deauville last month, but it's possible he found the race coming too soon only 15 days on from his excellent effort in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot. He's better judged on what he showed at Royal Ascot, where he was only beaten a short-head by the battle-hardened Haatem (admittedly in receipt of 3 lb from the Craven winner). It's still early days for Kikkuli, who had shown marked run-by-run improvement prior to Deauville, and he appeals as the class act in here. Ben Linfoot: English Oak wasn’t the only good horse to be undone by the muddling gallop in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood and Ed Walker’s Wathnan Racing-owned four-year-old looks worth another chance in the Group 2 Hungerford Stakes. It’s hard to forget the startling impression he made when bolting up in the Buckingham Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot in the style of a Group horse and I don’t think Goodwood was evidence that he isn’t one. Having said that, the market seems to have factored all of that in now so I would stop short at saying he’s bet territory at 11/4. Matt Brocklebank: I was quite fearful for the Hungerford as plenty of those initially entered had other options including at York next week but a final field of seven isn't a bad little turnout for the seven-furlong Group 2. Tiber Flow and English Oak are on retrieval missions after low-key efforts in the Lennox at Goodwood so the three-year-old Kikkuli might be the one to be on. He wasn't completely disgraced in the Prix Jean Prat when stepped up to Group 1 level last month and his earlier narrow defeat to Haatem in the Jersey reads very well. Decent ground and this trip look just about right for him at the moment and he's surely worth another chance.

Does anything stand out for you at this stage in either of the sprint handicaps up at Ripon? Tony McFadden: Kitai was capitalising on a much-reduced mark at Goodwood last month and remains with handicapping scope after edging back up 3 lb. She was all out to hold on at Goodwood but impressed with the speed she showed and it's possible she could still have more to offer for Mick Appleby after only four starts for the yard. She was a comfortable winner of a Pontefract handicap off a 2 lb higher mark for Charlie Johnston last year. Ben Linfoot: I’ve been a big fan of Mr Wagyu since forever but even I am beginning to accept that he’s not as good as he once was after 90 career starts at the age of nine. HOWEVER, he has been given a chance by the handicapper off a mark of 90 and he has landed a plum stands’ side draw in 19 in the feature William Hill Great St Wilfrid, so he could be a tough nut to crack if he bounces out quickly and bags the Ripon rail under Jason Hart. Matt Brocklebank: I'll be going through the William Hill Great St Wilfrid with a fine-tooth comb ahead of Friday's Value Bet column but flagged up Kitai at the start of the week and her chances would appear to be quite obvious on the back of a return-to-form victory at Goodwood last time. I like the booking of Jo Mason (four winners at Ripon so far this year) and ground conditions should be fine too, but it's a question of whether Kitai will be able to make all on the far side from stall two as there are others who also like to get on with it drawn a good bit higher. Like always, price will dictate the final decision but she's certainly still on the shortlist.

Where are we now with Continuous ahead of his return to action at the Curragh? Tony McFadden: Continuous looked rusty on his reappearance in the Hardwicke Stakes and is unlikely to be fully primed for a Group 3 over a trip short of his best a couple of months later. Even so, he's nearly a stone clear on Timeform ratings so it would be surprising if he doesn't take this before having his sights raised. Ben Linfoot: Last year’s St Leger winner was one of the most exciting three-year-olds to stay in training from last season but things haven’t gone to plan after a delayed return. He has now had a run after his reappearance at Royal Ascot and this Group 3 Royal Whip Stakes looks a very good opportunity for him, opposition-wise, to get a win at four-years-old ahead of tougher assignments. The 10-furlong trip is an interesting one, though, so it’s a watching brief for me with a view to what he could do in the autumn with a second run this season under his belt. Matt Brocklebank: No doubt the St Leger winner has something to prove but I think we can forgive him his first run back on very lively ground in the Hardwicke. The race was also run at a bit of a stop-start gallop and he wasn't seen to best effect in finishing fifth to Isle Of Jura. Winning the Royal Whip back over 10 furlongs could set up all sorts of interesting options as he's still very lightly raced and could have a busy autumn/winter schedule both home and abroad.

What’s your strongest fancy of the weekend? Tony McFadden: Cabrera is progressing well and can make a successful handicap debut (3.45) against largely older rivals at Newmarket on Saturday. She scored with a good bit in hand when beating a useful opponent (who has won since) in a novice at Doncaster last time and an opening mark of 83 looks to underestimate her, particularly with further improvement to come over this longer trip. The continued good form of trainer Ed Bethell is in her favour, as is the booking of Silvestre de Sousa in the saddle. Ben Linfoot: No prices yet in this race but I’m potentially interested in Sunshine State for Amo Racing and Charlie Johnston in the Fillies’ Nursery at Newmarket (3.15). She ran very well in what is traditionally a hot race behind three colts at Goodwood and that experience should stand her in good stead in this company back against her own sex. Matt Brocklebank: Zabriskie Point hasn't been able to show his true worth in two starts at Newmarket (far too keen on return to action) and Goodwood (draw much wider than ideal) this year but still has potential to progress and his marking is creeping down following the two unplaced efforts. Charlie Hills remains a tad quiet which isn't ideal but did have a winner last Saturday and this three-year-old just looks very well placed in against elders for the first time at Newbury (3.00) this weekend. Double-figure odds could be wishful thinking but 8s might well suffice as a lot of these rivals don't hold any secrets.