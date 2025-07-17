Expert Panel: Weekend Racing including Weatherbys Super Sprint and Irish Oaks

The Irish Oaks and Weatherbys Super Sprint are among the races under the spotlight this weekend as our experts look ahead to the action.

Havana Hurricane looks like being around even-money for the Super Sprint at Newbury – is he a lay, a play, or neither for you this weekend? John Ingles: As a listed winner in the Windsor Castle Stakes, he’s clearly very well treated by the conditions of the race where the weights are determined by the runners’ auction price and his trainer Eve Johnson Houghton is having a fine run of late, especially with her two-year-olds. But in a field of 20 and with the draw therefore a potential factor, he doesn’t really appeal as a bet around the even-money mark. Andrew Asquith: Johnson Houghton is indeed having a terrific year with her two-year-olds, Zavateri winning the July Stakes at Newmarket last week adding to Havana Hurricane’s win in the Windsor Castle, and he really should take all the beating in the Super Sprint. However, Chipotle was a disappointing favourite in this race in 2021 having won the Windsor Castle on his previous start, and the Super Sprint does have a habit of throwing up the odd surprise. With that in mind, he wouldn’t be a bet for me even though he does set a high standard – he’s at least 6lb clear of his rivals on Timeform weight-adjusted ratings. Matt Brocklebank: There's no desire to lay Havana Hurricane as he's barely put a foot wrong and, looking back at it now, Charlie Bishop would probably have liked another go at the Woodcote where he was beaten by Maximized having potentially committed a little too soon. Dropping back to five furlongs was obviously a plus in the Windsor Castle last month and he sets a warm enough standard in a race like the Super Sprint, with the potential for more improvement still to come. If there's an each-way bet against him if could be Richard Fahey's filly Cotai Belle, who backed up her Wetherby maiden with a nursery success over subsequent winner Kesta at Haydock (replay below). She's in here off a low weight and could enjoy the big-field nature of this contest.

Minnie Hauk will be odds-on to land the Irish Oaks but what do you want to see at the Curragh in order to justify her spot as Arc de Triomphe favourite? John Ingles: It won’t be her fault, but to be honest I can’t really see her enhancing her Arc claims to any great degree this weekend, regardless of how well she wins. I don’t think I’m being too harsh in saying this is a bad field for a classic - there’s no depth to the race whatsoever, with her only credible rival on form, Wemightakedlongway, over five lengths behind her at Epsom, and while the bookmakers might see fit to trim her odds for Longchamp afterwards, I can’t see that being justified given what she’s got to beat. Andrew Asquith: Of course, it will be a major shock if Minnie Hauk is beaten in the Irish Oaks this weekend, her opposition on known form having a mountain to climb. You would want to see her really stamp her authority and pushed out for a wide-margin win, and it will be interesting to see how the market reacts if that does transpire, the layers often quick to cut a horse’s price. Either way, she’s a three-year-old filly who will get all the allowances in the Arc, so she is sure to remain popular. Matt Brocklebank: Well, win the race first and foremost but it would be a massive shock if she were to be beaten. I'm still not entirely convinced the best filly won on the day in the Betfred Oaks at Epsom but Whirl's Pretty Polly success showed she's more than happy at 10 furlongs and will probably take in the Nassau next, with the Irish Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks on Minnie Hauk's agenda. That would lead nicely into a shot at the Arc, potentially taking in a French trial along the way, although I'm a bit surprised that she's topping the market for Long champ at this stage. I don't see her shortening much - if at all - from the current 14/1 no matter what happens this Saturday so Minnie Hauk isn't one I'd be rushing to back antepost for October 5.

Give us your strongest fancy either in Britain or Ireland this weekend. John Ingles: I think Rashabar must have a good chance on his first try against some older rivals with question marks about them in the Steventon Stakes at Newbury (13:50). Four of Rashabar’s five runs since winning the Coventry last year have been in Group 1 company – he was second in the Greenham here on his other start – so he’ll find this drop to listed level much easier. He does need to prove himself at the trip, but he’s out of a Camelot mare so there’s no lack of stamina on that side of his pedigree, while Brian Meehan has been among the winners lately, so there’s plenty going for him.

Andrew Asquith: The opening Steventon Stakes at Newbury looks an interesting renewal and the Harry Charlton-trained Okeechobee catches my eye. He clearly hasn’t been the easiest to train, a six-year-old with just seven starts to his name, but it is interesting that connections are persevering with him, and as he showed when winning the Gordon Richard Stakes last season, he’s very smart on his day. Okeechobee was too fresh on his return at Kempton in August, but he should be all the better for that, and he has won second time up each season he’s raced. The forecast rain won’t be an issue for him, either.

Matt Brocklebank: It looks a particularly weak edition of the Ripon Bell-Ringer and, with the wet weather having hit earlier in the week and the chance of more showers to come, The Reverend should be very hard to beat. He was a touch disappointing when sent off favourite for a hot race at York on his return to action in May and it seems trainer William Haggas has just waited and waited for the rain to arrive as he looked really promising when scoring on soft ground last September. The cheekpieces going back on is probably another statement of intent.

Looking a little further ahead, who would you fancy in a Field Of Gold v Delacroix clash in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood? John Ingles: As the proven miler of the two, I’d have to go with Field Of Gold, especially given the likelihood of a small field and a potentially tactical race which would make his turn of foot a real asset in those circumstances. You would have to respect Delacroix, though, as he’s not short of speed at the end of a race either, as he showed in the Eclipse, and his dam Tepin was a top miler herself. Let’s hope it comes off! Andrew Asquith: I’d be very strongly in the Field Of Gold camp. He was an unlucky loser in the 2000 Guineas, and it has been hard not to be impressed by his two wins since. His turn of foot would prove the difference in my opinion and I just think he’s a classier horse than Delacroix in general. The latter looks an out-and-out mile and a quarter horse, but over a mile, I find it hard to see anything but a Field Of Gold win. Matt Brocklebank: Delacroix's Sussex price has shortened but it could get a bit shorter yet than the generally available 6/1 if his participation is actually confirmed. Having said that, I'd be happy enough to stick with Field Of Gold in that potential match-up as he's looked out of the top drawer as a three-year-old miler and could easily carry on improving as the season goes on. I've no real concerns about the Goodwood track for the Gosden grey.