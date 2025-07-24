Expert Panel: Weekend Racing including King George and Sky Bet York Stakes

The King George and Sky Bet York Stakes are the big races this weekend and our experts give their views plus a couple more horses to keep an eye on.

The market suggests Calandagan is the horse to beat in Saturday’s King George at Ascot… do you agree with that? Andrew Asquith: Not really, I personally would have Jan Brueghel favourite for the King George. Calandagan had every chance to go past the Aidan O’Brien-trained four-year-old at Epsom last time, but he was basically outbattled, and you would imagine Jan Brueghel will be sent for home early again with that in mind. This has been his target since the Coronation Cup and represents a trainer who leaves no stone unturned, while this is a much deeper race than the one Calandagan won at Saint-Cloud last time. Ben Linfoot: Yes, I would have Calandagan edging favouritism. He looks the one to beat. For my money he got close to Jan Brueghel at Epsom despite the track, while the race panned out perfectly for the winner. I think he might be more of a versatile 1m4f horse than Jan Brueghel who probably needs a strong pace as a prerequisite to win at this level. Interesting that Aidan O’Brien adds first-time cheekpieces to JB here – it’s clearly on his mind that he might need to travel better. Continuous is in there to set the gallop again, but I can’t help but feel this will all set up nicely for Calandagan who has more gears and loves Ascot. Kalpana looks his main danger and she shouldn’t be underestimated stepping back up in trip, for all that she’d prefer it softer in an ideal world. Matt Brocklebank: I don't think he is the horse to beat, personally. Calandagan was obviously a pretty smooth winner back in France last time but Jan Brueghel turned him away in really tenacious fashion in the Coronation Cup at Epsom before that and I'd be with Aidan O'Brien's horse if forced to pick between the two. It's a fascinating race, though, and neither Rebel's Romance nor Kalpana can be ruled out with any sort of confidence. If there's just a spot more rain then I suspect the last-named will come right into calculations and I can see Andrew Balding's filly being the one who shortens in the market on the day as going back up to 12 furlongs has looked the plan all along.

Punters will be out in force to back Almaqam in the Sky Bet York Stakes - is he a worthy odds-on shot? Andrew Asquith: Almaqam sets a high standard on form following his defeat of Ombudsman in the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown and if he’s in that sort of form then yes, he will be very hard to beat. The ground is important to him, so if there is still some soft in the going description at York on Saturday, it is hard to see any of the opposition proving good enough to stop him. Ben Linfoot: Interesting so many three-year-olds line up to take him on in this. The last 3yo to win this race was Best Alibi in 2006 for Sir Michael Stoute and plenty have tried since, although three lining up is a relatively large contingent. Getting the 9lb weight-for-age against Almaqam gives him a challenge and I think the way to beat him is to get a prominent pitch off an ordinary gallop and do him for speed from the front end. He’s a strong stayer at 10 furlongs and the extra half-furlong helps him, but having said all that he looks to have quite a significant class edge and the short answer to the question is yes. Matt Brocklebank: It's quite infectious when you hear Ed Walker talking about Almaqam and I won't be in a rush to oppose the four-year-old, who beat Ombudsman when last seen (replay below) and has been waiting for a little bit of a break in the weather since then. Conditions this weekend look absolutely perfect and I know a few short-priced favourites have been beaten in the Sky Bet York Stakes down the years but it's hard to fault this jolly in my view.

Is there a two-year-old you’re particularly looking forward to seeing in action over the coming days? Andrew Asquith: It will be interesting to see if Flowerhead can back up her much-improved effort in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot. She outrun massive odds that day to be beaten only by True Love, who has since won the Railway Stakes against the boys in grand style, and is now Timeform’s highest rated two-year-old filly. That form looks strong, with fifth-placed Staya also coming out and winning a listed race at Sandown. Flowerhead made up a lot of ground on that occasion, too, staying on well to the line, and she should be suited by moving up to six furlongs. Ben Linfoot: The Listed Pat Eddery Stakes over seven furlongs at Ascot on Friday has become a stepping stone for some high-quality performers in recent years and it looks a strong heat again. Top of the list is Reciprocated for Karl Burke and Sheikh Obaid after a most promising start to his career with wins at Nottingham and Carlisle. He still showed greenness when hanging across the track last time but he still won by four lengths and the extra furlong could see him in an even better light on Friday. Matt Brocklebank: One of my strongest fancies of the weekend runs in a juvenile race and that is Midnight Tango, who goes for the Princess Margaret at Ascot on the back of a highly promising second in Listed company at Newmarket last month. She faces the Godolphin filly Dance To The Music, who beat her into fourth on debut on the Rowley Mile course back in May, but Ed Walker's horse has improved out of all recognition since then and looks open to stacks more progress after just missing out when shaping like the best horse in the race last time. She's out of a winning half-sister to the same yard's Group 1 winner Makarova and I think she's got a big future herself.

It could be a good weekend for trainer Ed Walker