Expert Panel: Weekend Racing including John of Gaunt Stakes and French Derby

Our experts Ben Linfoot, Andrew Asquith and Matt Brocklebank take a look at some of the key action to come this weekend.

A decent turnout for the John Of Gaunt Stakes at Haydock this weekend – who catches your eye? Andrew Asquith: If the true Audience turns up he will likely take all the beating on what he achieved in the Lockinge and Lennox last season, but he isn’t the most consistent, and that is the question mark. I put up Room Service in my Weekend View column earlier in the week and I’m looking forward to seeing him back over seven furlongs. It didn’t quite happen for him in the Greenham on his sole start at seven, but he developed into a smart colt afterwards, while continuing to leave the impression he’d be well suited by this trip. A well-made colt, he could well thrive as a four-year-old, and hopefully there will be enough juice in the ground for him.

Matt Brocklebank: This is a superb line-up for a Group 3 over seven furlongs and it looks like the new Group 1 at York towards the end of the summer could really light up this whole division. Kinross and Audience are the old gun-slingers here and should go close if near their best but I've always liked Spycatcher and he might just have ideal conditions this weekend. He's evidently returned in good heart this year and has won over seven in the past so, with a decent record fresh to boot, it looks a decent spot for him to try and following up the Cammidge win from the end of March.

Ben Linfoot: Kikkuli. It’s about time Frankel’s half-brother won another race but I thought there were plenty of positives on his return over this course and distance in the Listed Spring Trophy on May 10. Most importantly he settled well, as he was too keen on many occasions last season, and then he stayed on well off a moderate gallop to be beaten only two lengths in a race that wasn’t run to suit. Over seven furlongs he needs them to go quicker and they should here, so I wouldn’t be shocked to see him reverse the form with Alyanaabi, although I do wonder if he’ll be better with some cut in the ground – especially over this trip.

Do you prefer the returning Estrange or race-fit Beautiful Love in the Pinnacle Stakes? Andrew Asquith: You have to respect the claims of both fillies, particularly Estrange, who had her form boosted when Diamond Rain won at this track last weekend. However, I was particularly taken by the performance which Shaha produced when winning a Listed event on her return at Goodwood, travelling powerfully and relishing her first try at a mile and a half. I though she still looked a little rough around the edges when asked to stretch in the final furlong, but she displayed a nice turn of foot to quicken into the lead, and was always doing enough. She’s still totally unexposed and I love the booking of Oisin Murphy, who has a 100 percent record when riding for John & Thady Gosden at Haydock. Matt Brocklebank: It was reassuring to see Estrange end her campaign in the manner that she did as the belated debut success at Goowood last August was pretty striking. She probably found the ground too quick for her at Yarmouth three weeks later but those who kept the faith were rewarded when she resumed back on a testing surface at Doncaster towards the end of the year (replay below). I think she's dead exciting and I can't be alone in that view as she's been given Group 1 entries in the Pretty Polly (Curragh) and the Arc which is rather eye-catching.

Ben Linfoot: Interesting to see Beautiful Love taking in another UK engagement. She was at her best out in America last season but she has never had the chance to tackle 1m4f over here. She gets that chance now and the trip can unlock her best performance on these shores. With race-fitness on her side she can beat the returning Estrange who might just prefer softer ground. The sticking point is the 3lb penalty for her Grade 3 win at Belmont At The Big A last September as that gives the likes of Shaha a chance against her, but Charlie Appleby’s filly is the one to beat for my money.

Beautiful Love

Is there a bet to be had at York, Chester or elsewhere this Saturday? Andrew Asquith: There’s a good three-year-old handicap at York on Saturday (16:25) and the Andrew Balding-trained Urban Glimpse looks a well-handicapped colt. Connections sent him over to Milan for a Group 2 last season, but circumstances were against him that day (a quick turnaround and he seemingly didn’t handle heavy ground), so that run is best ignored, though it does tell you he’s held in some regard. He showed much more of what he’s all about on his return and handicap debut when runner-up to a fine prospect, looming up two furlongs out – he traded at 1.2 in running on Betfair – but maybe just in need of the run. Urban Glimpse seems sure to go on to even better things this season and I’d expect him to prove himself well treated. Matt Brocklebank: Seeing as Andy has whipped Urban Glimpse from right under my nose I'll suggest Allonsy earlier on the York card in the Bronte Cup. She's run really well on her two previous goes over this mile and three-quarter trip and shaped like the outing would bring her on when fifth of 10 in a 12-furlong Listed race at Goodwood earlier in the month. She's got untapped potential and is clearly in the right hands to continue her progress as a four-year-old this time around. Ben Linfoot: The Kids Pass Fillies’ Handicap over six furlongs at Chester on Saturday does not look anywhere near as taxing as the red-hot five-furlong race Seraphim Angel contested at Chester’s May Festival. That form has already been franked by the second home Ruby’s Profit and Seraphim Angel kept on well for fourth, very much suggesting she’s worth another go over six. With a first-time visor applied and the one stall allocated to her a big run is expected.

Seraphim Angel pictured winning the Lily Agnes

Who do you fancy in Sunday’s French Derby? Andrew Asquith: I was very impressed by Bowmark on his turf debut at York earlier this month albeit in a race he was fully entitled to win. He’s clearly well regarded, and you could argue he’s unlucky not to be undefeated, inexperience costing him when narrowly denied in Listed company on just his second start at Kempton, while he also started a strong favourite that day. Bowmark is also bred to excel over middle distances, being from the family of Derby winner Serpentine and related to other middle-distance horses. He has a decent draw in stall 8 and the best is yet to come from him. Matt Brocklebank: I've got to mention Tipinso, pitched in deep here by trainer Jean-Claude Rouget who has a fantastic recent record in the Prix Du Jockey Club. This horse, who runs in the same silks as 2023 winner Ace Impact, has plenty to find on the face of it but is quite an intriguing runner nevertheless. Luther has been done no favours by the draw again (13) but he ran a belter of a trial when fourth from stall 16 in the French Guineas and looks made for this sort of trip. Charlie Fellowes and Kieran Shoemark are due a break at some stage surely... Ben Linfoot: The Emirates Poule d'Essai des Poulains looks a key piece of form with the third, fourth, fifth and sixth reopposing and John and Thady Gosden’s Detain, sixth home in the French 2000 Guineas, could well turn that form on its head. The son of Wootton Bassett didn’t get the best of runs under Colin Keane but he finished well and wasn’t beaten far, suggesting all day long like he’d be better over 10 furlongs as befitting his pedigree. The Gosdens’ ‘best available’ policy sees Christophe Soumillon take the ride.

Detain winning on the all-weather

Finally, give us one horse you’re looking forward to seeing at the Betfred Derby Festival at Epsom next week… Andrew Asquith: I’m a big fan of Giselle in the Oaks. She shaped like the best horse in the race when beaten in a Group 3 on her final start last season and, though she didn’t have much to beat in the Oaks Trial at Lingfield on her return, she won as she liked, and you’d imagine she’ll come on a bundle for that. She strikes me as a filly who will be even better when faced with better competition and particularly a stronger pace which will help her channel her energy more efficiently. Giselle will get that at Epsom and she’d be my pick from Ballydoyle, and current favourite, 1000 Guineas winner Desert Flower, isn’t guaranteed to stay on pedigree. Matt Brocklebank: I was half-hoping the aforementioned Urban Glimpse might be saved for the 10-furlong handicap at Epsom on Derby day but let's see how he fares at York on Saturday first shall we? The Coronation Cup should be an ideal opportunity for Calandagan to finally open his account at the highest level, although whether I'd be willing to back him at odds-on is another matter entirely. Epsom often finds a way of challenging even the best in the business and this race won't be a walkover if the likes of Jan Brueghel and and Giavellotto turn up too. Ben Linfoot: It’ll be interesting to see who turns up for the Coronation Cup. It sounds like the retirement of Kyprios will see Illinois confirmed for the staying route but I’d love to see him being given a chance in a top 1m4f race this season. Epsom looks unlikely for him now but I wonder if Ralph Beckett’s filly You Got To Me will turn up? Now owned by Amo Racing she goes well fresh and ran well in the Oaks last year, so she’d be a fascinating runner first time out as a four-year-old.