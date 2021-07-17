Richard Fahey says Vintage Clarets is the best horse he's ever run in the Weatherbys Super Sprint

Richard Fahey has won the Weatherbys Super Sprint three times and he says Vintage Clarets is the best he's ever run in the race - get his verdict on all of his Saturday team.

Newbury 15:40 Vintage Clarets

This looks a warm renewal of the Weatherbys Super Sprint. It has to be as my colt is a 3/1 chance. I think he’s the best horse I’ve ever taken down for the race and I’ve won it three times before. He’s an absolute star who ran a cracker to finish third in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot. The drop back to five furlongs won’t be a problem at all and whatever beats him will deserve to win. I’m expecting a very big run from Vintage Clarets.

Ripon 15:20 Lincoln Dream

She came from the breeze-ups and has been very, very keen. She needs to learn to settle as she has the ability to win races. She’s had two runs and did everything wrong at both Haydock and York but should improve as she learns with racing. 15:20 Time To Rumble

He’s a homebred – a son of Night Of Thunder out of Imshivalla who was I really nice mare that I trained. He’s shaped OK at home but I’d imagine the first run won’t be lost on him. 15:55 Delph Crescent

He’s won over course-and-distance which is always a plus for Ripon. Basically the handicapper has him exactly where he wants him right now and if he wins it means the rest are in exactly the same boat. 17:05 Ventura Mutiny

He ran better when fourth at Yarmouth last time and has been working well since which is a good sign. He was a horse I was looking forward to at the start of the season and I hope he’s going to start going the right way now. 18:10 Bankrolled

She showed a bit at two but is in a maiden handicap here which tells the story. She has the ability to win a race like this but needs to put it all together and she hasn’t been doing that of late. 18:10 Canterbury Tales

She ran a terrible race on her reappearance here and we don’t know why. She’d been working well going into it – and has been since – and this isn’t a great race so I’d love to see her bounce back and win it.

Doncaster 18:00 Form Of Praise

She was bought to be a sharp early two-year-old but was a little weak to start with and is getting stronger now. The step up in trip will suit her, she’s got a little unbalanced in her last race but I think that was the trip. She’s a nice daughter of Mehmas and I’d be hoping she’ll go close. 18:00 Offering

A disappointing filly and I just don’t know why. At home she’s no back-number but on the track so far she is. She hasn’t raised a gallop at either Wolverhampton or Haydock. I’m convinced she has more to offer but it will be handicaps after this. 19:05 Internationaldream

He’s been gelded which will hopefully help him. He’s typical of a good two-year-old who carried a big rating into his three-year-old season and been caught up and passed by improving horses. The step up to seven furlongs hould help him but it needs to on recent evidence. Haydock 18:20 Gabrials Boy

He hasn’t run for ages and is a horse I’ve always liked. He’s just had intermittent problems, nothing serious, and it’s great to have him back on the track. He might just need this though. 19:50 Tudor