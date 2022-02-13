Staying on in tenacious fashion, Lac De Constance, who holds a Cheltenham entry in the Grade One Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival, found plenty late on in testing conditions to defeat the rallying Peking Rose by two and three-quarter lengths.

Sent off the 11/8 second favourite to follow up his debut win over hurdles at the track in December, the Andrew Cohen-owned six year old moved to the head of affairs jumping the third last at which 1/2 favourite Peking Rose blundered away his chances.

After teaming up with his brother, trainer Dan Skelton, to claim this race 12 months ago with Wilde About Oscar, the pair combined to good effect again to collect the Listed prize with the lightly-raced Martaline gelding.

Harry Skelton said: “We were keen always to come back here as he is a big, strapping horse. We wanted a big track on slow ground and that is what we got today.

“I don’t think I would have come off the bridle had Paddy’s (Brennan) not made the mistake three out as I was cantering away. I jumped by as Paddy’s made a bad mistake but he stuck his head down and galloped away.

“He is a good horse. We will have to look after him. Today was perfect on soft ground on a slow track. Hopefully, he could be quite good.”

Equally pleased with the display was assistant trainer Tom Messenger, who insisted that the race had been on the agenda for a while.

Messenger added: “After he won last time Harry said to come back here for the Listed race we won last year with Wilde About Oscar as the track suits him. As you can see he is a big horse and he will take plenty of time to grow into that frame but he is doing everything the right way.

“If you see the size of him last year, when we ran him in bumpers, he was just too weak. He came here for his first run of the season with the idea to drop him in and see if he could run as well as he could do.

“It didn’t surprise us in the ability that he showed but it was just the maturity that he showed. We gave him plenty of time to get over that run and bring him back here.

“He won’t be over-raced this year. Whether he has one or two more runs I don’t know but he won’t be going anywhere it is too sharp.

“He is a big horse and he won’t go anywhere that will see him get rushed off his feet and undermine the hard work we have put in so far.

“It will be a case of managing expectations until we go chasing really. We will just take it steady and won’t over face him. We want to give him every chance of fulfilling what is quite a lot of potential.”

Lac de Constance is 25/1 (NRNB) with Sky Bet for the Ballymore at Cheltenham.