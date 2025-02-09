Exeter Sunday review and replays

A review of the rest of the action from Exeter on Sunday, as Only By Night and Catch Him Derry teed up trips to the Cheltenham Festival.

Night shines with something to spare Jubilant owners Colin and Jackie Russell stated the "dream still goes on" for Only By Night making an appearance at the Cheltenham Festival following her victory in the inaugural running of the Agatha Christie Mares’ Novices’ Chase. The Gavin Cromwell-trained seven year old maintained her unbeaten record over fences when successfully given a weight, and a beating, to her rivals in the first staging of the extended two miles one furlong test. Having been to the fore with chief market rival Fun Fun Fun from the flagfall it was only over the third last that the 10/11 favourite started to really assert her dominance. As Fun Fun Fun wilted away it was left to Kilbarry Saint to throw down the final challenge crossing the last two fences. But Only By Night was not to be denied a third win on the spin with jockey Keith Donoghue getting more than enough of a response out of his mount to cross the line with a length in hand.

Colin Russell said: “That wouldn’t be her ground as it would be a little bit dead for her, but we are really chuffed. The dream still goes on for the Mares’ Chase at Cheltenham. “Fun Fun Fun was the one we thought we had to beat, but I knew Con (O’Keeffe) was keen on Kilbarry Saint with the headgear on. “The penalty was always going to be an issue. Keith said when she got in front she idled a little bit, but then he said when the other one came to she went on. She is learning the game and is getting a bit cleverer. For sure the heart was in the mouth and I was shouting her on, but Keith was happy with her." While the Grade Two Mrs Paddy Power Mares’ Chase (6/1 NRNB, Sky Bet) remains the preferred option at the Festival, an outing in the Grade One My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase hasn’t been totally ruled out. Paddy Power make the mare 25/1 (NRNB) for the Arkle. Russell added: “The big question that we haven’t answered is if she will do two miles four furlongs. She is entered in the Arkle as well. If the ground was heavy you would be more tempted to look at the Arkle. “It is a difficult one as she hasn’t done two miles four over fences, and two miles four furlongs with a hill in it is a different proposition. She is already fantastic for the paddocks, but we have got a bit more to do before then.”

Derry enters Final countdown Catch Him Derry moved a significant step closer to giving the Jolly Boys Outing syndicate a first runner at the Cheltenham Festival when bouncing back to winning ways with a clearcut success in the Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle. With something to prove after failing to feature on his previous two starts at Haydock and Cheltenham, the Dan Skelton-trained seven-year-old returned to the sort of form that saw him register a cosy win on his comeback at Newton Abbot.

Given a patient ride by Harry Skelton, the 10/1 chance looked a likely threat after moving into contention in behind Lossiemouth, and the four-time seeking Strackan, on the run down to the penultimate flight. And after meeting the last on a good stride, Catch Him Derry quickly asserted on the dash to the post before finally coming home with two and three quarter lengths in hand, and leave members of the seven-strong syndicate dreaming of bigger things to come. Syndicate member Richard Helliwell, 42, said: “We knew this was coming as he is a good horse. At Haydock a lot of them pulled up, and he came out of that race a bit sore, but he has come back and come back to form. “We were happy with his last run at Cheltenham as he was a bit fresh, but he settled a lot better today. He travels well so we were pretty confident late on. “Hopefully, if he goes up enough in the weights to get his ticket to the Pertemps Final then we will go there as we have never had a horse run at the Festival. Hopefully we will see you all at Cheltenham in March."

Cobden all class on Credo It was a case of job done for trainer Anthony Honeyball, who watched Harry Cobden execute a perfect waiting ride aboard Credo to lead home a stable one-two in the TrustATrader Apply Today Veterans’ Handicap Chase. Saddling three runners in the three mile contest, which was leg one of the Stayers’ Veterans; Chase Series, the Mosterton handler came up trumps after the 10 year old mare got the better of stablemate Gustavian in the £38,000 contest. Smuggled into the race by champion jockey Cobden the 5/1 chance appeared to still be full of zest as the field faced up for the line of four fences up the home straight. With several still holding notable claims it looked as though the finish was going to be fought out by former Grade One winner Dashel Drasher and Gustavian. However, Cobden had other ideas aboard Credo when delivering the Fame And Glory mare with a well timed run to swoop past them both and prevail by four and a half lengths. Honeyball, who also saddled Blackjack Magic, said: “We knew there was going to be loads of pace in the race, partly due to Gustavian, who still gallops like a six year old, and we knew Dashel Drasher would be handy and Blackjack Magic would be handy.

“We always wanted to try Credo out in front, but we knew today wasn’t the right day to do that. I said to Harry just smuggle her in, and he loved that as he was dreading to be up there. He is class. “Sam Twiston-Davies has given Gustavian a great ride and got him to jump the best he has ever jumped from the front and yet again he has bumped into one, but then Harry has been brilliant in a different way. “We wanted to qualify them for the veterans’ final and while things are all on and they have a race like this we had to get them in there. “Credo has been banging on the door a little bit. She has been running okay, but not well enough to say she is in good form, but at the same time she was not running bad enough to say she is not. “She has been to Haydock Park four or five times where she has been bottomed in big handicaps and to run in a race where a few older legs were getting tired in front of her just helped. I thought today would set up for her and it was great to watch."

Excelero digs in for victory Excelero could have his sights raised on his next start after showing a tenacious attitude with a game success in the TrustATrader Approved And Reviewed Trades People EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle at Exeter. Arriving on the back of a win at Bangor the Jane Williams-trained five-year-old was sent off a 4/1 chance to follow that success up in the extended two and a quarter mile test. Sent straight into the lead by David Noonan the gelded son of Castle Du Berlais was headed momentarily on the run down to the last by eventual runner-up Sorceleur. However, Excelero rolled up his sleeves with the winning post in sight to forge ahead close to the line before going on to score by half a length.

Excelero won at Exeter on Sunday

Chester Williams, assistant trainer, said: “As novice hurdles go it was a very strong race on paper as four of them were very closely matched. I wasn’t expecting him to be quite that close at the finish, but thankfully our chap is very game under pressure. “From three out he was very tough, but that is one of his hallmarks. He was up in trip today, but he stayed the trip well. He was very good and it was a gutsy performance. “We didn’t have the hood on last time over two miles as we didn’t think we needed it, but over two and a quarter miles it was important that he relaxed enough to get home around here. I don’t know if it made the difference, but we will say it did."

