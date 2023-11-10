Exeter Friday review and replays

A review of the pick of Friday's action from Exeter, featuring the Haldon Gold Cup Handicap Chase.

Fay stays best to get up close home Paul Nicholls might already have one Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender on his hands in Bravemansgame, however stablemate Stay Away Fay put his "foot on the first step" towards a future tilt at jump racing’s holy grail in the Betway ‘Future Stars’ Silver Bowl Novices’ Chase at Exeter on Friday. While any talk of an outing in jump racing’s most coveted prize will not be considered until next season the gelded son of Shantou looks set for a prosperous career over fences after making his first start over larger obstacles a winning one with a foot perfect round of jumping in the three mile prize. After winning the Grade One Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival in March the Chris Giles and Dave Staddon owned six year old could only finish fourth in the Winners Wear Cavani Sefton Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on his final appearance last season. Sent off the 5/6 favourite to return to winning ways Stay Away Fay did not his legion of supporters down in what on paper looked a warm renewal of the £40,000 contest.

Always racing front rank the odds-on market leader pressed on entering the line of four fences in the home straight for the final time, where he was swiftly tracked by eventual runner-up The Changing Man and Grey Dawning. It looked for a fleeting moment that Stay Away Fay would have to settle for a place at best after being passed on the run to the last, however he was not to be denied after getting a second wind and passing both The Changing Man and Grey Dawning up the run in to score by a length and three quarters. Nicholls said: “He stays, he jumps and he gallops. He is classy and that is what you want. I’m thrilled with that. I was a bit worried all week as I thought he looked big and round and that he would improve for a run. You almost expect too much from these horses and you have got to have them ready to do that, but also have them ready to improve. There is lots to come from him. “He absolutely winged the last and I thought from there he would stay on strong. Harry said he could have done with them coming to him a bit earlier as he was idling a little bit in front. It is a great start to the season for him and he is a real classy horse. “He has always been a great jumper and improved for some experience last season at Newbury and Doncaster. He learnt a lot at Aintree, even though he got beat up there in the spring. It was a good experience for him. The future is bright for him over fences. “He stays on strongly and that is what he did at Cheltenham last season. He won his point-to-point and we always dreamed he would be a smart horse. Chris (Giles, joint owner) allowed me not to run him at first when we brought him to let him mature. All that time he has had has paid off. “You don’t want nothing more than that first time out. He jumped well and stayed on strong and there is lots of improvement in him. It was a super start to the season. I was fairly confident he would gallop all the way to the line. I just thought he might need the run, and he might still have done." A trip to Sandown now beckons for Betfair Esher Novices’ Chase at Sandown Park on December 8 now beckons for Stay Away Fay before a return to Grade One company in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton Park on Boxing Day. Nicholls added: "There is a new novice chase at the Tingle Creek meeting at Sandown over three miles worth sixty odd thousand pounds so he will go there then to Kempton Park (for the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase) and then we will give him a break. That is a good route here, Sandown then Kempton. "He will run in the three miler at the Cheltenham Festival as he is too classy for the National Hunt Chase. He will run in that and you would like to think he will ultimately end up being a Cheltenham Gold Cup horse. That is what the owners dream off. It is a long way up that ladder put he has put his foot on the first step. I think there is a lot to come from him."

Major target for Nicholls prospect Paul Nicholls has introduced plenty of smart types over the years at Exeter and Insurrection appeared to be another after moving a significant step closer to an outing at Grade One level on Boxing Day at Aintree with a stylish success in the Betway Novices’ Hurdle today, day one of The West Country Weekend. Having claimed the extended two-mile contest with the likes of triple Grade One winner Bravemansgame in 2020 and dual Grade Two scorer Dynamite Dollars in 2017, the Ditcheat handler saw the race head his way again thanks to gelded son of Getaway. All eyes before the race were focussed on the Joe Tizzard-trained Diamond Ri, who ran out a decisive winner of a Warwick bumper on his sole start last season. However, the Evens Favourite had no answer to Insurrection, who was making his first appearance since undergoing a wind operation. Sent straight into the lead by Harry Cobden, who steered stablemate Lallygag to glory in the race 12 months ago, the 11/4 chance settled into a nice rhythm before scoring by eight and a half lengths to set up a potential outing in the Grade One Formby Novices’ Hurdle at Aintree on Boxing Day.

Nicholls said: "We have won this race with some good horses and that was really good. We always thought a lot of him last season, but he was disappointing at Ffos Las, but that was because he was choking so we put that right and you wanted to see him do that well today. “He has won a point-to-point over three miles, he obviously stays, and he was fit so the thing to do was bowl along in front. What I liked more than anything was that he sprinted from the back of the last. “He has a bit (taken me by surprise), but that is what novice hurdles are about as you get some that are disappointing and some that go well. “He might be the sort of horse to go down the route Tahmuras did last season, by finding another race like this then go for what was the Tolworth Hurdle. He is a talented horse. I thought he might want further, but that extended two miles around here you need to stay."

'Bigger, stronger, better' Dan Skelton believes the best of Deafening Silence will not be seen until he tackles a fence, however he was rewarded for adopting a patient approach with the imposing gelding who secured an impressive success in the Betway Novices’ Hurdle at Exeter on Friday. Making his first start since finishing third on his rules debut at Chepstow 380 days ago the son of Alkaadhem showed no signs of rustiness when springing a surprise in the extended two miles five-furlong test. Moving on past odds-on favourite Wrappedupinmay in between the final two flights the 4/1 chance steadily drew clear under Harry Skelton after the last before running out a clear cut seven and a half-length winner.

Skelton said: "He had one little bone injury after he ran at Chepstow last season. You never want an injury with a horse, but sometimes with a young horse when they get a little niggle like that it is nature’s way of saying leave me alone for a bit. "He showed great ability on that day (at Chepstow) without winning. With him having that injury it just meant he got time (to develop). That time off has done him no harm as he is a bigger, stronger, better horse. We won’t be in a rush with him, and he has very understanding owners. "We will just be encouraging him to be the best chaser he can be in 12 months' time. It is not impossible he comes back here next year for the forty thousand pounds chase that is on this card."

Harry Skelton and Deafening Silence

Lucky break for Walford... Trainer Robert Walford might have been left rueing his luck after breaking his right arm in a freak accident at his yard, but stable stalwart Chloe’s Court helped lift his spirits when producing a telling late surge to land the Betway ‘Challenger’ Mares’ Handicap Hurdle. After signing off last season with victory at Chepstow the 10-year-old mare, who is one of Walford’s longest serving members of his string, picked up where she left off in the extended two miles five-furlong contest under a well timed ride by Harry Kimber.

