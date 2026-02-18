Exeter Friday preview: Paul Townend heads over to ride Fun Fun

Ahead of making his debut at Exeter, the jockey has taken counsel from two jockeys who have experience of the racecourse.

The jockey said: “It will be a new experience for me. I’ve seen plenty of racing from Exeter, but I’ve never been there, so it’s nice to go there and try something else. Hopefully, we are going there with a big chance. It’s always nice to go anywhere with a big chance and I am looking forward to it.”

The eight-year-old races in the familiar ‘double green’ silks of owners Simon Munir and Isaac Souede and is from the powerful stable of Willie Mullins, to whom Townend is number one retained rider.

He continued: “I was chatting to Johnny Burke last night about the place and I gave Ruby (Walsh) a ring, as he has been around there more than anyone else I know. Ruby is the go-to man and had plenty of pointers for me.

“I’ll get there nice and early and have a walk around the course. We were watching Exeter closely earlier in the year when Lulamba won there and I’ve seen videos of Kauto Star racing there, so it is a place I am familiar with and it looks a good place to ride.”

On the chances of Fun Fun Fun, the jockey concluded: “Fun Fun Fun has won there over hurdles and has got beaten there over fences. I had a nice win on her up at Perth last year. On ratings, it looks a good opportunity for her and definitely one I couldn’t pass up.”

First Community Raceday at Exeter

Friday’s seven-race card gets underway at 14:14 and also includes the marathon Nick Ansell, Devon National Handicap Chase (14:45), which Art Decco will attempt to win for the second year in succession.

It is also the first Community Raceday at Exeter Racecourse and will see the crowning of the inaugural Community Champion. After receiving many strong nominations, Donna Cook was selected as the winner by a panel of three.

Donna, who lives in Chudleigh, is Chair of Cancer Lifeline South West, a small local charity supporting cancer patients and carers after treatment. She is an exceptional fundraiser and motivator who, both independently and through her wide network of local contacts, ensures that every event is supplied with generous quantities of homemade cakes and savouries.

She is renowned for her ability to source raffle and draw prizes almost out of thin air. For the charity’s major draw last year, she not only secured several of the prizes but also sold almost 25 per cent of all tickets herself. In recent years, she has also trained for and completed a competitive road race to raise further funds.