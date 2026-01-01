According to an earlier update on X, "a few areas of the track" were still frozen following overnight temperatures of -2C, with a second inspection called for 10.15am.

However, a 10.05am update on the BHA website revealed the meeting had been called off.

A statement from Exeter Racecourse read: "Unfortunately, New Year's Day racing has been abandoned.

"While the forecast initially gave us reason to be optimistic that conditions would improve ahead of racing, the temperatures have not risen sufficiently for the track to be raceable in time for our first race at 12:35pm.

"We apologise for any inconvenience that the timing of this decision may cause, however we wanted to give the raceday every chance of going ahead. We are all disappointed at this outcome, but the safety of our participants will always be our number one priority and we thank you for your patience and understanding.

"General Admission tickets will automatically be refunded, and our teams will be in touch with all hospitality guests directly."

Windsor passed their precautionary inspection on the same day, while Fakenham are set to stage a midday inspection today ahead of their scheduled fixture on Friday.

Saturday's meeting at Newcastle could also be in danger due to the freezing temperatures with a precautionary inspection to be held at 8am on Friday.