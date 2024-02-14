Excuses emerge for lacklustre Broadway Boy show

Having won three of his first four outings over fences, the Nigel Twiston-Davies-trained novice was prominent in the betting for the Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase next month.

However, having been harried for the lead he was beaten approaching the second last and finished over 30 lengths behind Grey Dawning.

Whether he now steps up in trip for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham or goes for the Grade One Brown Advisory has still to be decided.

“It’s completely up in the air and there’s a lot of water to go under the bridge yet,” said assistant trainer Willy Twiston-Davies.