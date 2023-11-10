Exclusive Patrick Mullins update

Patrick Mullins provides the latest from Willie Mullins' Closutton yard, exclusively for Sporting Life Plus.

We're getting a lot of our young horses back out and this is the time of year a lot of ours can get beaten for fitness, but the weather has actually been so bad we've been able to get plenty of work in as the gallop has been nice and deep. Icare Desbois beat Lecky Watson, who won last week, when winning the Tattersalls Sales Bumper at Fairyhouse in April and he was probably a little bit lucky on the day (Jody Townend got a ban).

I think he's got quite a lot of ability, he settles well and he's schooled well. He may have slipped under the radar a bit this last season. Ile Atlantique is a horse I love. He's a fine, big, long-striding, black, French horse who doesn't do anything in a hurry. He's quite keen but doesn't quicken, so he's a bit of a quandary. We're hoping that hurdles will help him settle.

I think stepping up in trip and jumping hurdles will help him settle. He could be one of the best novice hurdlers of the season, hopefully. Chosen Witness is one of the biggest horses in the yard. He won really well down at Limerick over Christmas and he went through the ground. The softer the better for him. Jumping fences is what he's really made of but jumping hurdles will help him.

Shaving is a full-sister to Allaho, she's got a great pedigree. She was here last year and we didn't get her out. I think she will probably come on for the run but is a mare we're hoping by the end of the season will be a black-type performer.