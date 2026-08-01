Evening Saigon wins the Coral Stewards' Cup: Report, reaction and free video replay

Evening Saigon won the Coral Stewards' Cup as a good week for Wathnan Racing continued in great style at the Qatar Goodwood Festival.

The powerful owners target the meeting given their close associations with sponsors, Qatar, and Evening Saigon become their seventh winner of the week under their first jockey James Doyle. The low numbers dominated in the historic contest with Evening Saigon and Stratusnine pulling clear on the far side while Mitbaahy flashed home to be first in his group on the stands' side. In a typically thrilling finish the winning distances were just a head, a short-head and a neck. Evening Saigon was bought out of Michael O'Callaghan's yard in 2024 after a winning debut and was making just his ninth start after two truncated campaigns. He made a winning start to 2026 at Newcastle in April before gaining valuable experience of the Goodwood track when just missing out to Far Above Dream (sixth here) in May. Connections reached for the cheekpieces at Royal Ascot where he finished seventh in the Wokingham and Doyle felt they made the difference in the finish today.

Coral Stewards' Cup result 1. EVENING SAIGON 16/1 2. Stratusnine 25/1 3. Mitbaahy 14/1 4. Completely Random 7/1

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Post-race reaction Winning trainer Hamad Al Jehani said: “I’m very happy for Evening Saigon. I was a little bit concerned if he could handle the faster ground. It was a great performance from the team to have won the hardest two handicaps at Goodwood. Evening Saigon deserved to be here today, and I’m very happy with him. Hopefully we can see him next time in a higher level race than a handicap. “We were confident that he would run well, but you need everything to go positively, especially in the big handicaps. With twenty eight horses in the field it is not easy as you need to be in the best position to win it. James gave him a great ride. It was real simple instructions for James and he did the job perfectly.” Richard Brown, representing Wathnan Racing, said: “James had a bit of a hard choice but he was pretty firm on riding this lad in the end. Hamad has turned up and won two of the hardest handicaps to win all year. We plot these and work as a team – when these results come off, it’s just fantastic for Wathnan and what Wathnan is all about. “If you look at Hamad’s statistics since he started training, they match up with the best trainers in the country. He’s a phenomenal horseman and was a very good rider himself. He’s very modest about it but he showjumped to a good level. He’s a great horseman and he’s formed a great team. We all work very closely together and to pull this off is huge for everybody involved.”

Evening Saigon and James Doyle after winning the Stewards' Cup