Eve Johnson Houghton on targets for star two-year-olds Havana Hurricane and Zavateri

Eve Johnson Houghton is working back from the Dewhurst Stakes for July Festival winner Zavateri.
The son of Without Parole belied his starting price of 18/1 to win the Group 2 Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes in super fashion at Newmarket on Thursday and a return to headquarters has been pencilled in for him.
His trainer says the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course is his long-term aim this season, though he could run a couple of times before then.
Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV she said: “It’s a nice problem to have.
“I think we’ll probably aim for the Dewhurst and race him once or twice in between. He’s got no miles on the clock having just run twice.
“There’s lots of thoughts going through mine and the Mariscottis heads but we’re really enjoying ourselves looking at it.”
Zavateri isn’t the only above-average juvenile in Johnson Houghton’s Oxfordshire yard with Havana Hurricane in there following his win in the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot.
He could reappear as early as next Saturday, although the son Of Havana Gold has options.
“We’re leaving him in the Super Sprint [at Newbury next Saturday],” Johnson Houghton said.
“One of the owners is keen to go to the Super Sprint, one is keen to go for the Molecomb [at Goodwood] and I’m divided.
“I think he’s pretty good and I think he could win either. He’s big and tough and strong and nothing bothers him, so it could be possible [to run in both races].”
