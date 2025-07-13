Eve Johnson Houghton on targets for star two-year-olds Havana Hurricane and Zavateri

The son of Without Parole belied his starting price of 18/1 to win the Group 2 Kingdom Of Bahrain July Stakes in super fashion at Newmarket on Thursday and a return to headquarters has been pencilled in for him.

His trainer says the Group 1 Dewhurst Stakes over seven furlongs at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile course is his long-term aim this season, though he could run a couple of times before then.

Speaking on Luck On Sunday on Racing TV she said: “It’s a nice problem to have.

“I think we’ll probably aim for the Dewhurst and race him once or twice in between. He’s got no miles on the clock having just run twice.

“There’s lots of thoughts going through mine and the Mariscottis heads but we’re really enjoying ourselves looking at it.”