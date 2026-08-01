Eve Johnson Houghton aims Zavateri at Sky Bet City Of York Stakes

The son of Without Parole made an encouraging return to action when finishing second in the Group Three Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes at Newbury in April.

However, following that effort he met with a small setback which ruled him out of both the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket and the St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot.

The Mick and Janice Mariscotti-owned colt showed he had got over his injury issues when running a race full of promise on his first start over a mile after finishing fifth in the Group One Visit Qatar Sussex Stakes at Goodwood on Wednesday.

And on the back of that effort Johnson Houghton intends to drop the Group One winner back to seven furlongs for a tilt at the £600,000 contest on August 22nd.

Johnson Houghton said: “My team did amazingly well to get him back, and get him back happy and racing. It was a hell of a run in the Sussex Stakes, and he was slightly unlucky not to be third, but that is Goodwood for you.

“For a horse slightly lacking miles on the clock he just got knocked, and that took the wind out of his sails. I don’t think we would have beaten the first two, but I couldn’t be happier with him.

“He has come out of it absolutely bouncing and I think we are going to head to the City Of York. He has got so much pace so we will come back to seven furlongs.

“I think he got the mile, and I’m very happy to go over a mile again, but I don’t think we should be afraid of running him over different distances.

“I think the next logical step for him is the City Of York and then we will probably go back up to a mile potentially for the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes or the Breeders’ Cup Mile.”