John Ingles reviews the 2022 European Flat season, highlighting the key performers in each division.

Sprinters There was little doubt that Highfield Princess was the sprinter who achieved the highest profile during the season, thanks mainly to completing a Group 1 hat-trick in three countries in the space of not much more than a month in the Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville, the Nunthorpe at York (replay below) and the Flying Five at the Curragh. The most striking aspect of those wins was the versatility she demonstrated, dropping back from six and a half furlongs in France to the minimum trip for her next two victories and gaining her Nunthorpe win on firmish going before having more than three lengths to spare over a big field on heavy ground at the Curragh. That’s not forgetting, either, that her first win of the season came over seven furlongs on the tapeta at Newcastle on All-Weather Championships day. As has been well documented, the development of Highfield Princess into a high-class sprinter as a five-year-old could hardly have been imagined when she gained her first career win just two years earlier in an Ayr handicap from a BHA mark of just 58.

But Highfield Princess had a serious rival to claims to being the best sprinter despite finishing in front of Minzaal on all three occasions that they met. Their closest encounter came at Deauville where Minzaal was beaten less than a length into second but the bare form of the Maurice de Gheest was nothing special and, like Highfield Princess, he delivered a much better performance subsequently. That came when beating the previous season’s winner Emaraaty Ana by the best part of four lengths in the Sprint Cup at Haydock, though unfortunately Minzaal sustained a career-ending injury. Any discussion of the top sprints in Europe has to mention the elephant – or maybe that should that be kangaroo? – in the room in the form of top-class Australian gelding Nature Strip who left the biggest impression on the division all year when powering to a four-and-a-half length victory in the King’s Stand Stakes ten years on from the last sprinter from down under to win at Royal Ascot, Black Caviar, in what was then the Diamond Jubilee.

Nature Strip is a brilliant winner of the King's Stand

The latter race became the Platinum Jubilee this year with a prize-money boost attracting a huge field with more depth to it than the King’s Stand. Naval Crown got the better of Godolphin stablemate Creative Force on the opposite of the track in a race also contested by the likes of future July Cup winner Alcohol Free and Champions Sprint winner Kinross as well as both Highfield Princess and Minzaal.

Milers More on Baaeed in the Middle-Distance Performers section below, but before he moved up in distance he did enough over a mile in the first half of the season with successive victories in the Lockinge, Queen Anne and Sussex Stakes to leave a void in a division in which no other miler could command the same authority later in the year. Godolphin did their best to provide some opposition to Baaeed, with five-year-old Real World finishing runner-up to him at Newbury and Royal Ascot before three-year-old Modern Games filled the same position in the Sussex. Modern Games gained all three of his Group/Grade 1 victories overseas, the last of those the Breeders’ Cup Mile, but that was far from a strong renewal and, in fact, he was the lowest-rated among a trio of his stable’s colts who dominated Europe’s major Guineas in the spring. Modern Games took the French version while at Newmarket Coroebus got the better of Native Trail who then gained compensation in the Irish equivalent. Coroebus was a high-class 2000 Guineas winner who followed up in a much messier St James’s Palace Stakes and his subsequent fatal accident in the Prix du Moulin was a sad loss. Bayside Boy was only seventh in the St James’s Palace but returned to Ascot later in the year to cause a 33/1 upset when beating Modern Games in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Baaeed’s stablemate Maljoom, winner of the German 2000 Guineas, looked as though he had the potential to make a big impact in the miling division when storming home late for fourth in the congested finish to the St James’s Palace only to miss the remainder of the year but he is one to look out for in 2023. 1000 Guineas winner Cachet wasn’t seen out after Royal Ascot either, finishing fifth in the Coronation Stakes in which Inspiral made a belated but spectacular start to her three-year-old campaign by routing her field by almost five lengths. Inspiral’s first career defeat next time out in the Falmouth Stakes at the hands of 1000 Guineas runner-up Prosperous Voyage was therefore one of the shocks of the season but, after looking as though she might be a contender for Baaeed’s miling crown when bouncing back in the Prix Jacques le Marois, Inspiral let her supporters down again with a lacklustre fourth in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes. Even more disappointing in the autumn was Inspiral’s chief rival to the title of leading three-year-old filly, Homeless Songs, whose runaway success in the Irish 1000 Guineas was well in advance of her performances both before and since.

Middle-Distance Performers Baaeed had little left to prove over a mile after the Sussex Stakes and, with plenty of encouragement from his breeding – elder brother Hukum had won the Coronation Cup earlier in the summer - the Juddmonte International was chosen for his first try over a longer trip. While the strong pace was aimed at exposing any flaws in Baaeed’s stamina, instead, the way the Juddmonte International was run only served to reveal the full extent of his ability. In quickening six and a half lengths clear of the high-class Mishriff, winner of the race the year before by almost as far, in the final furlong, Baaeed put up the performance of his career.

Baaeed followed an identical four-year-old campaign to Frankel, and while both horses’ unbeaten records were still intact after their respective wins at York, Baaeed’s fell on his final start in the Champion Stakes. His usual turn of foot failed to materialise as he passed the post only fourth behind Bay Bridge, the previous season’s Derby/King George winner Adayar (not seen out this year until beating two rivals at the St Leger meeting) and Baaeed’s three-year-old stablemate My Prospero. As well as Baaeed, another to extend an impressive sequence of Group 1 wins to six in the latest season was the mare Alpinista. Her first wins at the top level had come in Germany in 2021 but after a successful reappearance in the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, she gained a first Group 1 win on home turf when beating the Oaks, and future Breeders’ Cup Filly And Mare Turf winner, Tuesday in the Yorkshire Oaks. While there were several big names missing from the Arc line-up – the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Pyledriver was injured, Baaeed and Adayar waited for the Champion Stakes instead, and the latest Derby winner, Desert Crown, had already been retired for the year – it still required further improvement on Alpinista’s part to account for a maximum field at Longchamp where she held on in a close finish with Vadeni and the previous season’s winner Torquator Tasso. France’s Vadeni showed a fine turn of foot to win the Prix du Jockey Club and, by a much narrower margin, the Eclipse where he came from last to first to beat Mishriff and Native Trail, with Bay Bridge further back. Vadeni’s attempt to emulate St Mark’s Basilica the year before by adding the Irish Champion Stakes to those two wins ended in defeat behind Luxembourg, sidelined for much of the year after finishing third in the 2000 Guineas, and the Grand Prix de Paris winner Onesto, but Vadeni didn’t get the run of the race at Leopardstown and had both those colts behind him in the Arc. Stayers

Kyprios has the measure of Hamish in the Irish St Leger