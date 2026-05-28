Etonnante to bypass Royal Ascot, Hankelow set for French Derby

Sent off at 5/6 for her racecourse debut in the Visit attheraces.com EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, Etonnante duly landed the odds by a length and three quarters under Clifford Lee and was cut to 16/1 in the ante-post markets before trainer Karl Burke ruled her out of the meeting.

"Lovely filly, beautiful mind and she's not put a foot wrong since we've had her," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's certainly got the ability to go to Ascot but talking to Brendan this morning we've more or less said whatever she does today, we'll bypass Ascot.

"It's plenty close enough and she's a big filly and there's no rush to go there. We'll look for a stepping stone race to something like the Princess Margaret or the Lowther and those type of races."