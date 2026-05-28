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Hankelow wins the Autumn Stakes
Hankelow has drawn well in France

Etonnante to bypass Royal Ascot, Hankelow set for French Derby

Horse Racing
Thu May 28, 2026 · 3h ago

Etonnante was cut for the Albany Stakes after striking on debut at Ripon but is unlikely to line up at Royal Ascot.

Sent off at 5/6 for her racecourse debut in the Visit attheraces.com EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes, Etonnante duly landed the odds by a length and three quarters under Clifford Lee and was cut to 16/1 in the ante-post markets before trainer Karl Burke ruled her out of the meeting.

"Lovely filly, beautiful mind and she's not put a foot wrong since we've had her," he told Sky Sports Racing.

"She's certainly got the ability to go to Ascot but talking to Brendan this morning we've more or less said whatever she does today, we'll bypass Ascot.

"It's plenty close enough and she's a big filly and there's no rush to go there. We'll look for a stepping stone race to something like the Princess Margaret or the Lowther and those type of races."

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It's a big weekend for Burke with Hankelow, third in the Poulains [French Guineas] last time, set to step up in trip for the Prix du Jockey Club [French Derby] on Sunday for which he has landed a plumb draw in stall 1.

"Hoping the thunderstorms hit there but not sure we'll get our way. I'm told the ground is good, quick ground but safe.

"Delighted with the draw, especially with Constitution River stuck out wide; maybe they won't take him there!"

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