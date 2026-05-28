French Derby preview: Constitution River draw wide at Chantilly

Constitution River will have to overcome a draw in stall 15 after 16 were declared for the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly on Sunday.

The will he, won't he saga is over but while the good news for supporters of the Dee Stakes winner was given with one hand, it was taken away with the other when the draw was unveiled with Paddy Power and Sky Bet reacting by pushing Constiution River out to 2/1 from 6/4. New Bay was the last Jockey Club winner from a double figure draw in 2015 and Constitution River has only one outside him while stablemates Hawk Mountain and Montreal have drawn 11 and 8. They will be ridden by Ryan Moore, Christophe Soumillon and Wayne Lordan respectively. Speaking on At The Races, Aidan O'Brien confirmed that Chantilly was 'the plan at the moment' and was taking the positives from the draw. "Chantilly can be tactical. I suppose if you're drawn in there you're at the mercy of the race a little bit but where he is there's only one on his outside. "Ryan will ride the race as he feels and it will be down to where he lands [from the gates] and then he'll have to make his mind up. With that kind of a race, drawn in that position, you have to have a lot of different plans." Constitution River has pleased O'Brien since Chester and his handler is looking forward to the colt testing his mettle in a Classic. "Everything has been well with him since Chester," he said. "He did win very easily and he did put plenty of distance between him and the others. "It will be his first time around a right-handed track but it is against three-year-olds only; we will know a lot more about him after Sunday but at the moment, everyone is very excited about him." Constitution River also had the option of stepping up to a mile and a half for the Epsom Derby but O'Brien is unlikely to put his stamina to the test until the autumn. "You can't be sure until they do it but I think there's a chance," he said. "I'd imagine he won't go up to that distance until the end of the year and we'll find out then." Poulains second and third - Komorebi and Hankelow - are drawn in 7 and 1 with the latter, trained by Karl Burke well berthed to adopt a front-running slot as is the supplemented Oxagon [John and Thady Gosden) in 3. The only other runner currently priced in single figures is the unbeaten Aga Khan Studs owned Daryzan but he, too, is drawn in double figures having been allotted stall 10. Speaking before the draw was known, trainer Francis Graffard said of the once-raced colt: "It is a bold gamble, because it is never easy to take on this kind of competition with very little experience. Daryzan should have made his debut earlier in the season, but I went through a period when my horses were a little under the weather, and that delayed his debut. So the fact that he has run only once is also down to circumstances.



"Daryzan really matured all at once after his debut race. There is only one Prix du Jockey Club each year: he has the pedigree to take part in this kind of race, so we are taking our chance. "We are fortunate to train in Chantilly, so we were able to take him to the racecourse for a gallop over the track. And this winter, he often went to the all-weather track at the racecourse to do canters. Travelling in the horsebox and seeing the racecourse helped him progress mentally. Last year, he was still very babyish mentally; he could start sweating quickly and get a little worked up. "He behaved very well at Saint-Cloud on his debut. And since the race, mentally, he has really taken a big step forward. He is much calmer, and his morning rider has told us that too. So, of course, on Sunday there will be crowds and the race conditions will be a little different, but we will focus on keeping him in his own bubble so that he is very professional on the day!" It is no surprise that Graffard nominated O'Brien's runners as the key opposition, adding: "Aidan O’Brien is incredible in terms of his results and the way he prepares his horses. He is generally the one to beat at these major events. "On Sunday, the situation is different because Daryzan has run only once. We are basing our decision on his pedigree, on what he has shown us, and on his talent. Whereas Aidan O’Brien’s horses are much more battle-hardened than he is. But I do like it when he comes to see me after the race to congratulate me! I would still like to stress the importance of the number of runners and the draw we will have."

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Mickael Barzalona will ride Daryzan ahead of Dolmalan [stall 6, jockey Clement Lecoeuvre] and trainer Mikel Delzangles - who also runs Alam [16], said: "Dolmalan comes into the Qatar Prix du Jockey Club unbeaten. "He made his debut quite late at two, and I was a little surprised that he won, because he was still immature. He won again on his seasonal reappearance in early April. We were expecting that, because the horse had been working well and he confirmed his good morning gallops. "He then ran in the Prix de Suresnes, a Listed race which came a little over three weeks later. It is a good prep race for the Jockey Club. He had to overcome a race with no pace, coming from behind. He was able to quicken well to win. He is an easy horse to train, one who is progressing, is very straightforward, and should find the 2,100-metre distance ideal. Since his last run, he has continued to progress and strengthen." Criquette Head won the Prix du Jockey Club as a trainer with Bering in 1986 and Pearled Majesty will attempt to provide her with a rare double in winning it as an owner and she is looking forward to the experience. "Mauricio [Delcher Sanchez, trainer] knows this horse perfectly," she said. "He is the one who shaped him and brought him to this level. The colt was not easy at first, he was somewhat immature, and Mauricio has done a fantastic job with him. "I am delighted that he is training him and also delighted to have found a horse capable of running in such a race. When you buy a yearling or a foal, you never know how far they will go. So to find yourself at the start of a Jockey Club is already something fantastic. "Personally, I have never liked looking for excuses. When I was a trainer, neither the draw nor the ground ever frightened me. If a horse is good enough, he can win under any conditions. I won the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe from stall number 22, so I have never believed in excuses. I also believe jockeys should be allowed to ride horses according to their own instincts. They are the ones on the horse’s back and the best placed to feel what needs to be done during the race."

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