Hermana Estrella springs surprise with debut victory at Naas

By Molly Hunter
17:56 · SUN May 16, 2021

Hermana Estrella was a surprise winner of the Group Three Coolmore Stud Irish EBF Fillies Sprint Stakes at Naas for Chris Hayes and Fozzy Stack.

A two-year-old daughter of Starspangledbanner, the filly was making her racecourse debut after being purchased for £42,000 as yearling.

The outsider of the field of seven, the bay started at 50/1 and cut through the field with two furlongs left to travel to take on leader Quick Suzy.

The two fillies locked horns from the furlong pole onwards, where Hayes’ mount slowly began to pull away from her rival to record a one-length success.

Timeform £10 free offer

Quick Suzy was the eventual runner-up at 6/1, with 14/1 chance Missing Matron in third and Aidan O’Brien’s 2/7 favourite Contarelli Chapel finishing fourth.

“She’s a very smart filly and Fozzy doesn’t make entries like that unless they are good,” said Hayes “She’s one of our nicer two-year-olds. She was green and raw as you would expect going against experienced company, but to me I was coasting and everything was going in slow motion.

“When Ryan’s (Moore) horse (Contarelli Chapel) faded away, I wanted to chase after Gary (Carroll, aboard Quick Suzy). She was green and ran around, but won with her ears pricked. She is one to look forward to.

“I sat on her twice at home, Mark Enright has been riding her in a bit of work and we have always held her in high regard – that’s why she had that entry."

16:10 Naas | Full Result and free video replay

1 3 Hermana Estrella (IRE) 50/1
2 7 Quick Suzy (IRE) 6/1

Winning Trainer: Fozzy Stack | Winning Jockey: Chris Hayes

Watch a full replay for this race - and it's FREE

