Estrange wins the Paddy Power Pretty Polly at the Curragh | report, replay & reaction

Red Letter was only half-a-length back in third with the same back to Thundering On in fourth.

Thundering On briefly joined issue but as Estrange and Tudhope continued to quicken, neither Thundering On nor Red Letter could go with her and she soon opened up a commanding lead. Estrange held that to the line, winning by a length-and-a-half from the patiently ridden One Look.

That pair made eyecatching progress at the top of the straight but Thundering On, also encountering the quickest ground she'd raced on, was stalking them and improved from last.

The order didn't change a good deal through the first half of the race but Danny Tudhope made sure that he wasn't going to suffer any luck in running aboard Estrange, moving his filly onto the outside of Red Letter well before they straightened for home.

Both runners were held-up towards the rear of the eight runners as Qilin Queen and Wemightakedlongway made the early running.

Estrange returned to action on quicker ground at Carlisle where she outclassed her rivals but this was a different test of her mettle with the hugely impressive Epsom Oaks winner Thundering On sent off the 11/10 favourite.

She won twice in 2025 before chasing home Minnie Hauk - on ground faster than ideal - in the Group 1 Yorkshire Oaks last season before again finishing runner-up at the top level on British Champions Day in October.

Estrange burst onto the scene with a five and a half length success on debut at Goodwood in 2024 and has been minded by trainer David O'Meara with cut in the ground deemed important.

Tudhope told Racing TV: "She's come up against a couple of good fillies and is just a dream to ride as a jockey and does everything you ask her to do.

"She was coming back in trip today which I thought was a plus and she felt good, she picked up well when I asked her and put the race to bed. Colin Keane kept me wide but that's race-riding and I was happy, she relaxed nice, we went a good pace and I got her into a nice rhythm and you just have to believe in your filly from there on in. She travelled into the race when I asked her and she picked up even better.

"She's got a lot of speed this filly, her work at home says that as well. Her last couple of runs have been over a mile and a half, she's travelled pretty strong, and I thought it [the trip] was going to be no problem; we did think if she was going to win a Group 1, it would be this race so I'm pleased she's got there.

"Thundering On was very impressive and giving her 12 lb as well, we thought it was going to be tough but we knew she wouldn't be far away. She was meant to run in the Arc last year and fingers crossed she can get there this year."

O'Meara added of the Cheveley Park Stud-owned mare: "Looked pretty straightforward from where I was standing anyway!

"She was maybe caught a little wide but she doesn't pull so it wasn't a huge concern and when I saw her travel up nicely to the two I thought it would take a quick one to get by her from the two home.

"Danny's been saying it [dropping in trip] for a bit and he's obviously right so maybe we've been making a bit of a mess of her running her over a mile and a half on soft ground! She's very good.

"On her second run I sent her to Yarmouth on quick ground and it didn't work out; it was maybe more how the race was run as she was knocked around but we came away from that thinking we'd stay away from that ground from then on. She's shown today that she clearly handles it fine.

"She's in the Yorkshire Oaks, the Nassau and the Arc. There's a conversation to be had with Cheveley and to see where Mrs Thompson would like to do but it was important to get a Group 1 under her belt this year because we thought she was capable and now we can breathe."

It was a tenth Group 1 victory for O'Meara and his first in Ireland.