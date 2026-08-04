Estrange taken out of Group 1 The Legends Global Yorkshire Oaks at York

David O'Meara's horse was second to Minnie Hauk in the Yorkshire Oaks last year and she was 2/1 in the antepost betting this time around after breaking her Group 1 duck in the Paddy Power Pretty Polly at the Curragh at the end of June.

However, she was scratched on Tuesday with connections reportedly eyeing an autumn campaign with the daughter of Night Of Thunder.

Calandagan was also taken out of the Juddmonte International on day one, but the Ombudsman v Constitution River clash remains on with Diamond Necklace also amongst seven horses still in contention for Aidan O'Brien.

Betfred Derby winner Christmas Day is in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur for the Ballydoyle handler along with the likes of Pierre Bonnard and last week's Goodwood winner Enceladus.

Another hero from Sussex, American Affair, heads up 27 in the Coolmore City Of Troy Nunthorpe Stakes and Notable Speech, Powerful Glory, True Love and Ten Bob Tony are amongst 25 in the Group 1 Sky Bet City Of York Stakes over seven furlongs.