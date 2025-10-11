Estrage set to run on QIPCO British Champions Day

Estrange, a late absentee from last week’s Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, is set to make a swift return to action at Ascot next Saturday.
David O’Meara’s star is on course to contest the QIPCO British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at the Berkshire track.
The trainer told Sporting Life at York on Saturday: “Her scope was a little bit mucky at the back-end of last week but hopefully it’s something we can get sorted out in time for Ascot.
“We’d prefer a drop of rain, and we’re a week out and the forecast can change, but it’s a damp, cooler time of year.
“It’s not like running here in August or Haydock in July. The ground will be slower than we’ve run on the last couple of times and I’m hoping it will be fine and safe enough for her.”
