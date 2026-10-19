Ernst Blofeld plots Newcastle success as All-Weather Championships return

Season 14 of the All-Weather Championships starts at Newcastle on Tuesday October 20, with the series once again building towards the £1 million Finals Day at Newcastle and the £395,000 All-Weather Vase fixture at Lingfield Park on Good Friday, March 26.

Ernst Blofeld aims to back up some consistent turf performances as he shoulders top weight in the feature Midnite A Next Generation Betting App Handicap (16:57) over an extended 12 furlongs. The Wathnan Racing four-year-old performed creditably at several major festivals for Hamad Al Jehani, including finishing second to Valedictory in the Mallard Handicap at Doncaster’s St Leger Festival. Ernst Blofeld made it two wins from three all-weather starts in a 12-furlong handicap at Kempton Park in May and lines up at Newcastle after finishing third in a class two event at Newmarket earlier this month. Richard Brown of Wathnan Racing said: “While Ernst Blofeld has been a solid performer for us this year, he is probably on a mark [96] that makes it difficult for him to win at those big summer meetings. “With that in mind, we were keen to maintain his partnership with Harry Vigors from last time. Harry has been riding out for Hamad this year and we have been really impressed by him. We think his 5lb claim is valuable, so hopefully that will help Ernst Blofeld run a big race. “Ernst Blofeld has a promising record on the all-weather and we have not decided what his programme will be this winter. I suspect he will stay here but we will see how he gets on at Newcastle and then make a plan.”