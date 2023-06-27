Equinox didn't need to improve on his peak Timeform rating that was achieved with a three-and-a-half-length success in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan - when subsequent Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf was among the beaten horses in fourth - but he won the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin with much more in hand than the margin of a neck would suggest.

Completed the 4-timer and ran a most remarkable race 3 months on from his Dubai Sheema Classic success, ridden in complete contrast to Meydan after having little go right from the off, making progress from almost last place on the home turn and forced to challenge 8-wide entering the straight before showing an impressive turn of foot to get home in a bunched finish, he's full value for extra on the bare ratings as a result; stumbled slightly start, in mid-division when shuffled back after being squeezed for room after 1f, soon settled in rear and travelled fluently, steady headway out wide over 3f out, quickened entering straight and led just inside final 1f, kept on; it really is hoped he travels to Europe to compete in the Arc in the autumn, though connections have stated his target is the Japan Cup.

👑📊 Here are the Timeform ratings for the current 𝙩𝙤𝙥-𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙤𝙡𝙙𝙚𝙧 𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙨𝙚𝙨 in training: 📈 Mostahdaf (129) produced a career best effort when bolting up in the Prince Of Wales's Stakes, whilst Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami ran to 128 on just his 4th start. pic.twitter.com/4VtUnt8xcj

