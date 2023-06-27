Sporting Life
Equinox surges to the top spot on Timeform ratings
Equinox: Pictured winning impressively in Dubai

Equinox: Timeform's highest-rated horse

By Timeform
17:58 · TUE June 27, 2023

Japanese star Equinox is Timeform's highest-rated horse in the world with a rating of 132 and he showed his class on Sunday in the Takarazuka Kinen.

Equinox didn't need to improve on his peak Timeform rating that was achieved with a three-and-a-half-length success in the Dubai Sheema Classic at Meydan - when subsequent Prince of Wales's Stakes winner Mostahdaf was among the beaten horses in fourth - but he won the Takarazuka Kinen at Hanshin with much more in hand than the margin of a neck would suggest.

Timeform's Takarazuka Kinen analysis

Completed the 4-timer and ran a most remarkable race 3 months on from his Dubai Sheema Classic success, ridden in complete contrast to Meydan after having little go right from the off, making progress from almost last place on the home turn and forced to challenge 8-wide entering the straight before showing an impressive turn of foot to get home in a bunched finish, he's full value for extra on the bare ratings as a result; stumbled slightly start, in mid-division when shuffled back after being squeezed for room after 1f, soon settled in rear and travelled fluently, steady headway out wide over 3f out, quickened entering straight and led just inside final 1f, kept on; it really is hoped he travels to Europe to compete in the Arc in the autumn, though connections have stated his target is the Japan Cup.

How Equinox compares to Timeform's highest-rated horses in Europe

