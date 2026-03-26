Equi-ed training stable staff on racehorse physiological and anatomical understanding

BHA chief executive Brant Dunshea called on government ministers to halt the introduction of affordability checks after a reform of the levy system was ruled out on Wednesday.

The social licence came under the spotlight following the news that greyhound racing has been banned in Wales and Scotland.

And during Cheltenham week the focus on the negative stories across several high-profile media establishments was very evident.

But work on landing the crucial welfare messages is on ongoing. The HorsePWR campaign continues to showcase the standards that underpin the sport and other projects are striving to make a difference too.

Take Equi-ed, as the name suggests an equine education provider, for example.

The Jockey Club have partnered with the organisation and funded 100 places for stable staff to receive the training programme. I saw it first-hand at Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero’s yard this week.

Leading the course was Therese Murphy, owner and founder of Equi-ed, who explained what their aim is.

“We ran a pilot programme in Cheltenham last year with The Jockey Club to see how stable staff training would be received. And this is different to the training that has been previously provided in that we have a very different approach,” she said.

“It’s very practical to what happens in real life in the yard, and we focus on things like physiology and anatomy, so they understand why things are happening rather than being told this horse has X, this horse has Y. We explain why it happens.

“And then there’s a massive focus on the prevention too, small things that stable staff can do to prevent injury from happening at all, such as raceday exercises. And by that I don’t mean exercise they do with the horse, but daily raceday checks that that can let them know if there is something brewing or about to happen.”

And it’s that element of preventing injuries that drives the work.

“Our attitude to it was, with racing under the microscope as it is, as an industry we do need to say we can do things better. And when I looked at what was available in this area I thought we absolutely could do it better,” Murphy adds.

“That’s where it came from and it was massively successful at Cheltenham last year and The Jockey Club committed to extra training places for staff over here. We’ve made a quite a lot of trips to the UK this year, trained lots of staff, the feedback has been very positive.

“We wrote a specific course for The Jockey Club and it’s an accredited course so it’s nice for the staff to have recognition of the training as well. It’s A-Level 3 qualification so they can build on it if they want to. It’s been very successful. My take on it is if we want to improve our training standards, improve on welfare standards and defend our industry, we must start with the people who are in it.

“These guys are with the horses every day. It’s not about telling them what they’re doing wrong, but little things that maybe they’re not doing at all at the minute. They were maybe unaware that there are little things you can do to prevent injuries, there are little signs before lameness, and we go through all of that.

“We actually bring bones to the training for the detection work that we do so we can actually show what degenerative changes look like, we can show them what kissing spine looks like, we can show them things they’ve only ever seen pictures of in a book - which isn’t real life. It’s science-based, all procedures, recommendations, go through the veterinary team as well and they make sure the information is correct.

“Then we put it into a science-based course which makes sense to the stable staff, and those of us running it have all worked in racing before, all been there. That helps.”