Eydon will test his aptitude for Epsom during the Cazoo Derby Gallops Morning before connections decide between a tilt at either the English or the French Derby.

The three-year-old began his campaign with a Listed success in the Feilden Stakes at Newmarket, a six-runner affair in which he defied odds of 22-1 to register an impressive victory under David Egan. A return to the Rowley Mile for the 2000 Guineas followed, with Roger Varian’s Olden Times colt again outperforming the market estimation of his chances when coming home fourth behind Coroebus at 33/1. Both the French and English Derbys came under consideration after Eydon’s excellent Guineas run and a final decision will be made by owner Prince Faisal after the colt undertakes a piece of work on the unique undulations of the Epsom Downs.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Ted Voute, racing manager to Prince Faisal, said: “He’ll go on Monday (May 23) to Epsom and have a little piece of work down the hill and around the turn and into the straight. “We’ll see how he handles the bend and the camber and then the Prince will have a think about what he wants to do after seeing how balanced he is.” The decision to run the bay in both the Feilden and the Guineas was ultimately made by his owner, who bred Eydon and knows the bloodline well having owned several generations of the family. “They were really good calls, I have no idea which way he will go now,” said Voute. “I think, looking at things, the French Derby has more pace in it and is possibly a little stronger, and the (Epsom) Derby is perhaps a little slower. “It’ll be a difficult call but the Prince will make it and he hasn’t made many bad calls.”

David Egan and Mishriff after blowing the York field apart