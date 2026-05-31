Epsom tips: Profiling the Ralph Beckett Betfred Oaks contenders including K Sarra

We take a look at Ralph Beckett's three Betfred Oaks contenders as the trainer bids for a third career success in the Epsom Classic this Friday.

K Sarra Timeform master rating: 106p Betfred Oaks odds: 16/1 Last race: Third to Legacy Link when 20/1 for Musidora Stakes, York (May 13)

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Beckett, speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: “K Sarra went to Epsom on Tuesday morning and she just tripped and lost her action crossing the road and for a couple of strides after it. I thought she went pretty well, her rider (Rossa Ryan) was a little more sanguine about the gallop, but I thought she went well. They’re not going to come around Tattenham Corner in the Oaks as those two did (in the gallop) – Colin Keane set a good clip in front on Serenetta, who is a sister to Bluestocking and Qirat and is pretty smart I think. I felt watching that there was no reason not to go (to Epsom) and her owner is really keen.” Analyst view: 'The owner is really keen' just sounds a slight alarm bell as a punter, especially after the trainer came close to ruling the filly out of a return to Epsom following Tuesday's visits for the gallops morning where she didn't look overly comfortable on the famous contours. That said, K Sarra ran an eyecatching race when sent off a big price for the Musidora at York and it was a huge improvement from her seasonal debut when down the field in a Newbury Group 3. She's a sister to the same team's Pride Of Arras so looks a likely stayer and could be ridden chilly to pick up some of the pieces/valuable black type.

READ: Ian Ogg's horse-by-horse guide to the Betfred Oaks

A La Prochaine Timeform master rating: 103p Betfred Oaks odds: 20/1 Last race: Third to Amelia Earhart when 12/1 for Cheshire Oaks, Chester (May 6)

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Beckett, speaking on Racing TV's Luck On Sunday programme: “A La Prochaine was always going to run from the moment she crossed the line in the Cheshire Oaks and I’m really looking forward to it. James Doyle came down yesterday (Saturday) and sat on her and she worked well and appears to have come out of it well." Analyst view: Has the fewest miles on the clock of the Beckett trio and a lofty price tag to live up to having gone for 550,000gns as a yearling. Wathnan will be expecting a decent return at some stage soon and it's encouraging to see they're willing to go big rather than prioritise a crack at the Ribblesdale at the Royal meeting. Needs to have improved a bundle for her comeback run behind Amelia Earhart but that's quite plausible and she's going to love the testing 1m4f of the Oaks (bred to stay well), while she's already proven on soft ground from last year's Newbury novice win towards the end of October, so rain in the build-up will hold no fears. Not without hope of hitting the frame at rewarding odds.

On Message Timeform master rating: 105p Betfred Oaks odds: 33/1 Last race: Third to Inis Mor when 13/2 for Height Of Fashion Stakes, Goodwood (May 23)

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