Betfred Oaks tips: Horse-by-horse guide and preview for Epsom Downs

Ian Ogg has a horse-by-horse guide and verdict for Friday's Betfred Oaks at Epsom.

A LA PROCHAINE (Ralph Beckett) Half-sister to German Derby second Mr Hollywood who won a Newbury soft ground novice on her sole start at two. Finished over three lengths behind Amelia Earhart in the Cheshire Oaks when her trainer wasn't entirely happy with her pre-race appearance but she's said to have improved notably for the run. Obviously has improvement to find but that's feasible for a yard that has enjoyed success in this race. AMELIA EARHART (Aidan O'Brien) Took five attempts to shed her maiden at two but looked an improved model at Chester when fitted with a hood and blinkers to jump to the top of the ante-post market. At a media morning, Aidan O'Brien said she had 'a kink in her' and said of the unusual headgear combination 'it didn't make any sense, because one is to slow her down (hood) and the other is to drive her forward (blinkers) but sometimes things don't make sense. If they work, you just do them. So whatever way she thinks, that calms her down the best. And that's when she gets into the right place.' She's certainly in the right place to win the Oaks with the yard having won six of the last 10 and she's undoubtedly the first string.

Amelia Earhart draws clear in the Cheshire Oaks

BEAUTIFY (Aidan O'Brien) Group 2 winner and a close second to Precise in the Group 1 Moyglare Stud Stakes at two but has struggled in both starts this year, latterly when a 40/1 sixth behind Precise in the Irish 1000 Guineas. Related to 10 furlong winners and dam won over 12 but needs to improve a bundle on this season's evidence for going out in trip. CAMEO (Aidan O'Brien) A maiden success in four juvenile outings was her only reward but has progressed this season, finishing in midfield in a Group 3 before winning the listed Lingfield Oaks Trial in good style. That form is a notch below Amelia Earheart but proved her ability to cope with a downhill track as well as the distance, and with further progress likely, she has to be on the radar. The last filly to win both races was the John Gosden-trained Anapurna in 2019. K SARRA (Ralph Beckett) Caught the eye staying on strongly in the Musidora - won by Legacy Link - but is said to need some ease in the ground and didn't impress her trainer when galloping at the track earlier in the week, prompting connections to suggest the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot was a more likely target. LEGACY LINK (John & Thady Gosden) First foal of a sister to Frankel and Noble Mission who capped her juvenile campaign with fourth behind Precise in the Fillies' Mile. Impressed with her attitude and finishing effort in the Musidora Stakes [10 furlongs] when thought to need the run and the experience. Should improve bundles - both physically and mentally - for that experience and should relish this stiffer test. Has a leading chance, as the market indicates.

Legacy Link wins the Musidora

ON MESSAGE (Ralph Beckett) Epsom handicap winner off 80 who ruined her new mark with a close third in the Height Of Fashion (85 > 99), but still has a yawning gap to bridge and is another reportedly on course for the Ribblesdale Stakes. PRECISE (Aidan O'Brien) The winner of five of her seven starts, including two Group 1s with the Fillies' Mile and Irish 1000 Guineas notched on her bedpost. Aidan O'Brien felt events conspired against her when only seventh in the English Guineas but showed a blistering turn of foot to make amends at the Curragh in impressive fashion and the same stable's Imagine won both races in 2001 as John Ingles highlighted in his piece on whether Precise will stay the Oak's trip. Ryan Moore opted to ride her at Newmarket before getting off at the Curragh and faces another tough choice; his decision will likely decide the race favourite. PRIZELAND (Andrew Balding) Won two novices before chasing home Cameo at Lingfield. Beaten four and a half lengths on that occasion and for all that she stayed on well from the rear, it's hard to see why she should finish significantly closer this time around.

SUGAR ISLAND (Aidan O'Brien) Highly tried at two but beat only one home in the Filies' Mile (won by Precise) and was the stable second string behind Amelia Earhart on her return in the Cheshire Oaks when making the running. Dam is a sister to Oaks winner Minding so she is, not surprisingly, bred for this task but stablemates are some way above her in the pecking order, although it wouldn't be a big shock were she to hit the frame if front-running tactics are again adopted. THUNDERING ON (Joseph O'Brien) Form ties in with a few of these having finished behind Cameo and Sugar Island at two and ahead of Emmeleia when winning the Salsabil Stakes in April. That Group 3 was won by stablemate Wemightakedlongway in 2025 before she finished fourth in the Oaks, which in itself is an encouraging portent, while Dermot Weld's 2024 winner, Ezeliya, doubled up at Epsom. The third that day duly finished further behind Cameo at Lingfield than she was beaten at Navan, but that's probably neither here nor there, and she looks a live each-way player if lining up here rather than the Prix de Diane [French Oaks]. VENETIAN LACE (Charlie Johnston) Charlie Johnston was at pains to point out that the 1000 Guineas was an Oaks Trial for this filly and she passed that test with flying colours, finishing third. She was one place better off on her final juvenile start in the Fillies' Mile and that's form which puts her firmly in the conversation. Stamina isn't copper-bottomed but she is by a Derby winner out of a sister to a 12 furlong winner, so there's plenty of encouragement on paper and she should be in the thick of the action once more.