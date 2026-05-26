Charlie Johnston on Epsom Derby and Epsom Oaks hopes Ancient Egypt and Venetian Lace

Charlie Johnston is hopeful that both Ancient Egypt and Venetian Lace will be in the shake-up at Epsom Downs next week.

Ancient Egypt, a 1,100,000 guineas purchase, won his first two starts as a juvenile before disappointing in the Royal Lodge on his final start. The Frankel colt returned to Newmarket for a 10 furlong listed race in May and ran out an impressive winner to put himself in the frame for a tilt at the Derby for which he is a 20/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet. Johnston brought the AMO Racing colt to Epsom for the Betfred Derby Festival gallops morning and was happy with what he saw on the track. "He came down last night, stayed overnight in the stables, he's been and had a wonder around the paddock, he's been and had a nice swing around the track so we've dotted every I and crossed every t in terms of preparation and nice for David [Egan] to get a feel for him again in that sort of environment," he said. "For a big horse we were hopeful that this track shouldn't hold any fears given he came down The Dip at Newmarket so well and we were very pleased with what we saw there. He came down the hill nicely, switched leads into Tattenham Corner without having to be told to and he went through it all nicely. "This is the first serious bit of work he's done since Newmarket. He had worked pretty hard in the lead up to that race so I didn't feel we needed to do a huge amount with him between then and now; he's set and ready to go. "For me the trip is not a question mark; I think he'll improve for the distance and I'd be confident of that. The question mark is whether he's good enough, he's going to have to improve 10 to 14lb and is going into it 5lb lower than Lazy Griff did last year. "We're bringing him here expecting him to be in the shake-up." I wouldn't swap her for anything

Venetian Lace (silver silks) finished fourth in the Superlative



Ancient Egypt was something of an unknown quantity given his lack of pattern race form whereas Venetian Lace finished second to Precise in the Group 1 Fillies' Mile last season and has long been targeted at the Oaks. Venetian Lace finished a fine third in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her sole start this season and is 8/1 for the Oaks with Paddy Power and Sky Bet. "Until Sunday I thought she had the best form in the race of those likely to be there," he said. "I saw that [Irish 1000 Guineas] live and that frightened me quite a bit so I hope she [Precise] doesn't come but it looks like she might now. "I've got no doubt that she's good enough, she's been placed twice at Group 1 level. With her the trip is an unknown, both sides of the pedigree would give you confidence; we're pretty confident she'll stay 10, whether she'll stay 12 or not we'll find out on the day. Aside from that I wouldn't swop her for anything. "Until Sunday there was nothing in the race that scared me, there is one now but we're still very confident. She outran her odds in Newmarket and we were quite open in the build-up that we were going there as an Oaks trial; if she finished in the first four or five and hit the line strong, that was going to be the perfect Oaks Trial and that was what she did." Unlike her stablemate, Venetian Lace didn't travel to Epsom for the gallops morning with Johnston explaining: "We didn't feel coming here would be any benefit to her and she's quite hard on herself, she's very generous in her races and her work and when she went to the Craven Meeting for that racecourse gallop she lost 22 kilos so I didn't fancy doing that 10 days before the Oaks." While the Middleham handler has no concerns about the ability of the pair, he is keeping a watchful eye on the weather forecast with the hope that quick ground will prevail. "The quicker the better really," he said. "It does concern me slightly that there's a tendency to water plenty at this track and the forecast doesn't look quite so good next week as it is this week so I'd love them to put the breaks on that sooner rather than later."

Egan keen on Egypt's chance

David Egan