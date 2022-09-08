Despite heading into unknown territory regarding the trip Bad Company quickly saw off Derry Lad before sticking the task in game fashion to defeat the staying on Napper Tandy by a length and a quarter to complete a 35/1 double for Epsom-based handler Boyle.

Sitting handy throughout the race, which was first staged in 2005, the 7/1 chance moved on pass long-time leader Vissani approaching the two-furlong pole where he was almost immediately joined by 6/4 Favourite Derry Lad.

With conditions more akin to a winter’s afternoon jump racing, the Jim Boyle-trained five year old defied both top-weight and reservations over his stamina to make his first start over a mile and a half a triumphant one - much to the delight of Powell.

Bad Company proved to be anything but that after giving Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Brendan Powell the perfect spin around Epsom Downs to secure a tenacious victory in this year’s Bohle Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.

Powell said: “I’ve ridden around here before in my Flat days when I was younger and shorter but that is my first winner here. I actually rode here on Derby Day about eight or nine years ago so that was a good experience in itself.

“It is great to come have a winner for Jim as he is a local trainer and it is just great to be involved. It was like jumping weather out there with a nice bit of soft ground.

“It is something different and nice for us Jump boys not having to worry about any obstacles in the way. It is a good day and it is great to get a winner.

“I stuck to Charlie Todd’s girth (on Vissani) most the way and Jim just said let him roll away turning in and he kept finding for me. He is not completely guaranteed at that sort of trip and I had it in the back of my mind but he kept finding for me.”

Last season Powell enjoyed his best ever campaign both numerically and financially after riding 65 winners and breaking the £1-million prizemoney barrier for the first time in his career.

While he is looking forward to being re-united with a number of household names at the yard of Joe Tizzard he is particularly excited about the prospects of JPR One, who was last sighted finishing fifth in the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival at Cheltenham in March.

Powell said: “The obvious ones like Eldorado Allen, Fiddlerontheroof, Lostintranslation and War Lord are just a few I’m looking forward to.

“JPR One is relatively unexposed and he showed us a lot of good signs early on in the season. He bombed out in the Betfair Hurdle and we put a line through that and then he ran at Cheltenham before being turned away. I’d say he will go novice chasing this season and if he carries on like he did last season I’m pretty sure he is above average.”

Driving rain might have had most running for cover, however it failed to wipe the smile from the face of jockey Ryan Sexton who celebrated his first winner at the track when maintaining his unbeaten record aboard Hodler (7/2 Favourite) in the Choose Dutemann Handicap (7f).

Having previously steered Hodler to glory at Goodwood and Sandown the 19 year old completed a hat-trick of wins aboard the Sea The Moon gelding when denying stablemate Marlay Park by a neck to initiate trainer Jim Boyle’s brace.

Sexton, who sits third in the apprentice jockey championship, said: “In fairness I’ve been watching races here all year round and watching how people ride it.

“The track itself there is nothing really like it anywhere else. It is a lovely track and I’m delighted to have rides here.“

On the winner he added: “He is a nice horse and I’ve only sat on him three times and on all occasions he has won. He just got the ground he loves.

“He has been running on quicker ground but today shows he is versatile and he is a nice enough horse going forward.”