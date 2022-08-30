Star on show at Epsom

Taking wickets and scoring runs for Middlesex might be consigned to the past for Maurice Manasseh, however he was on hand to watch Star Player bring up a half century of winners this year for Simon and Ed Crisford at Epsom Downs on Tuesday.

Manasseh, who played for Middlesex in the 1960s along with Oxford University, was all smiles after the son of Zoffany made his first start since being gelded a triumphant one in the Chantilly Nursery Handicap for the Newmarket-based father and son training partnership.

Having finished third over course and distance on his second start the 11/4 chance, who Manasseh is the joint owner of, put his previous experience of the track to good use when finishing with a flourish under apprentice Harry Burns to deny Hurtle by a short head.

Manasseh said: “We ran him here before and he was very immature - screaming and hollowing. Today he was having his first run since being gelded and he was really good and dealt with it well.

“I think he needs further as he is closely related to Stratum who has won over hurdles, fences and has won at Royal Ascot and the Cesarewitch on the Flat.

“He got caught a little bit flat footed but it is all staying in his blood. Having had that run around here made five pounds of difference.

“He has been much better since he has been gelded and I said to Harry whatever you do, come down the middle as that is where all the winners came down yesterday.”

While his appearances for Middlesex were limited Manasseh has happy memories of a time with his bat in his hand during the 1964 varsity match against Cambridge.

He added: “I played for Oxford then Middlesex. I played more than 20 first class matches for Middlesex but it was hard to get in the team back then as around half the test side were playing for them.

“I was an off spin bowler but I got 100 in the varsity match against Cambridge in 1964 batting at number four.”