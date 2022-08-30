Graham Clark rounds up the best of the action from Epsom as Star Player brought up a half century of winners for the Crisfords in 2022.
Taking wickets and scoring runs for Middlesex might be consigned to the past for Maurice Manasseh, however he was on hand to watch Star Player bring up a half century of winners this year for Simon and Ed Crisford at Epsom Downs on Tuesday.
Manasseh, who played for Middlesex in the 1960s along with Oxford University, was all smiles after the son of Zoffany made his first start since being gelded a triumphant one in the Chantilly Nursery Handicap for the Newmarket-based father and son training partnership.
Having finished third over course and distance on his second start the 11/4 chance, who Manasseh is the joint owner of, put his previous experience of the track to good use when finishing with a flourish under apprentice Harry Burns to deny Hurtle by a short head.
Manasseh said: “We ran him here before and he was very immature - screaming and hollowing. Today he was having his first run since being gelded and he was really good and dealt with it well.
“I think he needs further as he is closely related to Stratum who has won over hurdles, fences and has won at Royal Ascot and the Cesarewitch on the Flat.
“He got caught a little bit flat footed but it is all staying in his blood. Having had that run around here made five pounds of difference.
“He has been much better since he has been gelded and I said to Harry whatever you do, come down the middle as that is where all the winners came down yesterday.”
While his appearances for Middlesex were limited Manasseh has happy memories of a time with his bat in his hand during the 1964 varsity match against Cambridge.
He added: “I played for Oxford then Middlesex. I played more than 20 first class matches for Middlesex but it was hard to get in the team back then as around half the test side were playing for them.
“I was an off spin bowler but I got 100 in the varsity match against Cambridge in 1964 batting at number four.”
Gay Kelleway hopes her dreams of tasting victory at the Cheltenham Festival can move a step closer when joining forces with Syd Hosie in the spring, but Eloso ensured her focus remains firmly on the Flat for now after securing victory in the John Sutcliffe Handicap.
Confident that the Kodi Bear gelding would handle the step up to a mile and a half having ridden him in work, the Exning-based handler was proved right after the 15/2 chance prevailed by a neck to complete a near 31/1 double for jockey Harry Burns.
Kelleway said: “I used to ride so I only have to sit on them once at home and I knew he would stay. He has to wear the sheepskin cheekpieces for the end game.
“I love this horse and fair play to Robyn Brisland as he told me to buy the horse when he went through the sale.
“He is just a lovely sort of horse to have around and he is easy to train and he loves the game. He likes this sort of track. All he does is stay and he is very tenacious.”
While teaming up with Hosie remains a little while off Kelleway admits she is looking forward to moving back down to Dorset where she insists her “heart belongs.”
She added: “Syd is a permit holder but he is working away to get his full license sorted out so the move is not an imminent one but a long-term thing.
“Back in the 1990s I was a successful trainer down in Dorset and it is my dream to go back and live there eventually and all my good friends are there.
“My heart belongs in Dorset and I’ve known Syd a long time and we are good friends.
“My dad (Paul Kelleway) had Cheltenham winners and now I want one.”
Richard Kingscote continued his recent purple patch after riding 20 winners in a month for the first time in his career with victory aboard Cool Party, which was his first success at the course since steering Desert Crown to glory in the Cazoo Derby back in June.
Despite taking time to warm to the task the 2/11 favourite finally mastered long-time leader, and debutant, Kyogo, to claim the British Stallion Studs EBF Restricted Maiden Stakes by two and a quarter lengths.
Kingscote said of the Charlie and Mark Johnston-trained winner: “That is my first day back here since the Derby. It is nice and relaxed today compared to Derby Day and it is good to be back.
“It has been a lovely couple of months since the Derby win. This has been my best month ever as that was my 20th winner this month so I’m pretty pleased how that has gone.
On Cool Party he added: “We were turning for a long time and the second horse just got a bit of a run on us but my lad balanced up fine and done everything well enough. He is still a bit of a baby.
“Potentially you could go further next time but it would probably help him going back to a more conventional track more than anything.”
