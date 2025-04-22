Menu icon
Sea Scout wins at Epsom
Sea Scout wins at Epsom

Epsom review and free video replays: Scout's honour in Blue Riband trial

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue April 22, 2025 · 34 min ago

A review of the action from Tuesday's meeting at Epsom where Sea Scout won the Listed Betfred Blue Riband Trial.

Sea Scout digs deep for Crisfords

Sea Scout caused a 40/1 shock in the Listed Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on Tuesday for training team Simon & Ed Crisford.

The son of Sea The Stars was largely unconsidered by punters after two runs on the all-weather, his Kempton fifth in a maiden on debut followed up by a win at Lingfield over 10 furlongs last November.

He improved at Epsom, though, kept in touch of the leaders on the outside by Harry Davies, before he dug deep when challenged late on to gamely get the job done by a head.

Trinity College (9/4) was second for Aidan O'Brien and Ryan Moore and the front pair were three and a half lengths clear of the third, Mirabeau (28/1).

Godolphin's Devil's Advocate, the 6/4 favourite, disappointed in sixth for John & Thady Gosden.

Paddy Power halved Sea Scout in price for the Betfred Derby to 33/1 from 66/1, although no horse has won this trial and the Derby since Blue Peter way back in 1939.

Simon Crisford said: “That was a really pleasing reappearance.

“We have always loved him and always really enjoyed him. He has always looked like a horse with a lot of talent and will stay a mile and a half.

“He is in the Derby and in the Dante. We will let the dust settle and make a plan with Mr Al Mansoori, who is a lucky owner at Epsom. We will see.

“He is a very promising colt for the future. Even though he was the outsider today, he wasn’t that price in our book and we came here today thinking that he had a nice chance.

“At home he is a little bit sleepy so you can’t really judge him by what he does in the mornings but he has the pedigree for the big race back here in June. He will stay the strip and is now a course winner who liked the track. We will come back in June with lots of positives.

“The latest forfeit stage for the Dante was this morning so we left him in that race and we could look at Chester as well. It depends if we think he needs a bit more match practice.

“It is nice to have a promising three-year-old for the season ahead.”

On his 40/1 SP, Crisford added: “I suppose when he won at Lingfield he didn’t catch the attention of too many people but he won well enough that day if you look at the replay.

“He is very much a work in progress.”

Double Delight for Davies

Davies made it a double on the day when emerging victorious on David Menuisier’s City Of Delight (9/4 favourite) in a tight finish to the Lilley Plummer Risks City & Suburban Handicap.

The four-year-old had already won this turf season when landing a Doncaster handicap at the Lincoln meeting and he followed up off a 4lb higher mark here over the same 10-furlong trip.

It didn’t look likely for much of the straight as Davies scrubbed the son of City Of Light along in fourth, but pulled off the rail to challenge he got rolling off the camber between rivals to prevail by a head.

Long-time leader Rathgar was second at 9/2 with Stressfree third at 10/3.

