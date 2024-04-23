Epsom review and free video replays as Bellum Justum lands Blue Riband Trial

A review of Tuesday's action from Epsom as Andrew Balding's Bellum Justum won the feature Betfred Blue Riband Trial.

Bellum too good in Blue Riband Trial Andrew Balding's Bellum Justum (9/1) improved for the step up in trip to run out a ready winner of the Listed Betfred Blue Riband Trial at Epsom on Tuesday. The son of Sea The Stars had some good form to his name at two and won a Newmarket maiden at the end of September, but he took his form to a new level here on his first go at 10 furlongs. Oisin Murphy was always well positioned on the King Power-owned horse and sat on the shoulder of 4/5 favourite Chief Little Rock, trained by Aidan O'Brien, before taking the lead on the run for home. Roger Varian's Defiance came out of the chasing pack to lay down a late challenge, but Bellum Justum was in control and won by three-parts-of-a-length. Defiance did finish second ahead of Chief Little Rock in third. The last winner to win the Epsom trial and the Derby itself was Blue Peter in 1939, but Paddy Power cut Bellum Justum to 25/1 from 50s for the Classic on the back of the success.

“He had a setback about a month ago and he missed 10 days, so he’s entitled to come on for that today,” Balding told Racing TV. “His form looked pretty strong and he improved a lot with racing last year and he’s entitled to improve from two to three, so we were fairly sure he’d be there or thereabouts but we’re expecting him to come on for it. “He’s in the Dante and if he was going to run again that would be the likely target, we’ll just see how the Guineas goes and the other trials and we might end up coming back here. “He’s out of an Oasis Dream mare but he’s closely related to Fox Tal who stayed a mile and a half. “He’s up there with our best three-year-olds but unfortunately the one we were really excited about, Anzac Day, has had a setback.”

Crystal clear in City & Suburban

Crystal Delight romps home at Epsom

Crystal Delight got off to the perfect start for Harry Eustace by bursting clear for a five-and-a-half length success on stable debut under Jim Crowley in the Lilley Plummer Risks City & Suburban Handicap. The well-backed 5/2 chance had gone well fresh for previous trainer William Jarvis and he proved well-handicapped off a mark of 88 by roaring to an easy victory. Ziggy edged out Silent Film for second by a head but the winner was clear and gone.

“William came as he’s good friends with dad (James Eustace) and we ended up with a couple off him, this one and Duke Of Verona and it’s going well so far,” said Eustace. “I thought he’d run well as he’s been training well at home. It was a small field and he likes making the running, so I thought we’d be able to set our own fractions and that’s what Jim did, it worked out well. “I had a mile-and-a-half handicap at York in mind so we’ll see how we go.”

Champagne for the Moores Champgane Piaff (5/2 favourite) ran out a comfortable winner of the Weatherbys Global Stallions App Great Metropolitan Handicap for Gary Moore. Ridden by son Ryan, the six-year-old came on from his good reappearance at Bath to record a fourth career victory and his first over the distance of 1m4f. Moore took up the lead in the final quarter mile and powered away with a strong finishing effort to win by five and a half lengths from Think First (40/1) and Duke Of Verona (9/1).