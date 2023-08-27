Epsom preview: Teenager Jack Callan bids to uphold family name with dream success in Amateurs' Derby Handicap

“I would be absolutely over the moon if I was walked back into that winner’s enclosure on Monday.”

“My dad has had a look at the race and he has just said when you are going down to the start make sure the horse is relaxed as it is a long way down there. He just said ride it like a normal race.

“I’m not really nervous about the race on Monday. I’m feeling the adrenaline from that buzz you get because as an amateur rider it is the race you want to win.

“I’ve had a few rides so far and I’m gaining experience, but I’ve made a few mistakes. However, I’m learning from them and that is what it is all about really.

“I will continue riding as an amateur for fun, and to help me get a bit of experience.

“I’ve enjoyed my school life and the plan is to do my A-levels for two years at Hills Road where I will study biology, economics and maths before I take my apprentice licence out.

Callan said: “I did well in my GCSEs as I got five eights, three sevens, and two sixes. Eights are like low A stars and then sevens are an A and sixes are a B. I got my top marks in maths, physics, chemistry, P.E and geography.

And while Callan is excited about his first venture in the saddle around the iconic Surrey track, he is looking forward to his next educational challenge where he intends to study biology, economics and maths at Hills Road Sixth Form College in Cambridge.

After impressing in his exams, the 16-year-old, who is the son of Group One-winning jockey Neil Callan, will switch his attention to the racetrack in the mile and a half event where he will partner the George Boughey trained Sun King .

Sun King is without a win in six starts since joining Boughey from all-conquering Irish trainer Aidan O’Brien, however Callan believes that the gelded son of Galileo is off a feasible mark that puts him in with a chance of glory.

Callan added: “He won off 92 last year and then he ran a really big race at Royal Ascot to finish third last year in the Golden Gates Handicap behind Missed The Cut who went on to bigger things.

“He has been a bit disappointing since he has been here, but he is down to 83 now and he is definitely a nice horse. I think he should get a mile and a half as he is bred for it. If he relaxes he should run a good race."

When it comes to idols, Callan, who attended County High School in Bury St Edmunds, admits that his dad has been a big inspiration in helping him pursue a career as a jockey. And he hopes that he will get the chance to take part against him in a race before he calls time on his long and successful career in the saddle.

He added: “Dad didn’t come from much and he has worked extremely hard to get to the point where he is riding really good horses. He is definitely an inspiration with how hard he has worked. It is nice to watch him and try and do the same.

“He is hard on me, but in a good way. He helps me and he has encouraged me a lot. He definitely is an idol of mine.

“I’d love to ride against my dad and I’ve told him he can’t retire until I’ve got my apprentice licence out and beaten him in a finish.

“It would be very satisfying if I could beat him in a finish but I’m not strong enough for that yet.”

Although spending his spare time riding out for Classic-winning handler Boughey, there is another Newmarket trainer alongside his current boss that Callan feels deserves credit for helping him start his riding career.

He said: “I’ve been with George since February and I love it here. George is very good to me.

“I’ve also been lucky enough to ride out in Bahrain. Michael Bell had some horses out there and I rode out with Nick (Bell) there and I got to ride out for Fawzi Nass as well which was incredible.

“However, I originally rode for David Simcock in the summer holidays and David and his wife Jennie were very kind as they found me a horse there to ride.

“We were at their summer lodge and Jennie came up to me and said I’ve got the ideal horse for you to ride as I always wanted to ride out but I was so small and mum was a bit concerned.

“However, they looked after me and I rode out for them for six months.”

Although Callan has his heart set on being a full-time professional jockey in the future, he acknowledges that nature could get the better of him, which is another reason why he feels investing in his A-levels will pay off in the long term should that situation arise.

He added: “A lot of people I’ve ridden out for are very keen on me doing my A-levels, like David Simcock and George (Boughey).

“I went to Andrew Balding’s as well and he was pretty determined for me to do my A-levels. The people that have done them said to do them, as have the people that haven’t so it is a bit of a no brainer.

“I’ve always loved working with horses and maybe I could look into showjumping if this doesn’t work out as I’ve done that since a kid. Getting my A-levels ensures I have something there if it all goes wrong, or I have an injury. It just means I have a Plan B.

“I will see how tall I will get as my mum is quite tall, but at the moment my weight is quite good and hopefully it will remain that way in the future.”