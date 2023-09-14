Epsom Friday review and replays including wins for Cardano and Change For Good

A review of the pick of Thursday's action from Epsom Downs.
Jack Quinlan admitted it was nice to get a ‘win on the board’ at Epsom Downs on his sixth appearance at the track today when securing victory aboard Cardano in this year’s Everyone’s Booking Fit Show 2025 Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.
After describing his previous rides in the mile and a half race as ‘hairy’, the Newmarket-based jockey enjoyed a smooth trip aboard the Ben Brookhouse-trained seven-year-old, who was securing his first success since scoring on the all-weather at Lingfield Park in February 2021.
Sat just in behind the early pace, which was cut out by Western Stars, the gelded son of Oasis Dream was in the perfect position to strike first under the Grade One-winning rider as the field swept around Tattenham Corner and entered the home straight.
Having moved effortlessly into the lead inside the final three furlongs the 11/2 chance quickly opened an advantage of a couple of lengths leaving the rest of rivals left to play catch up in behind.
However, after appearing to have matters well in control Cardano was forced to pull out all the stops to hold off the fast-finishing Red Flyer, who was bidding to give jockey Tom Cannon a third win in the race, by a neck.
Quinlan said: “It was actually nice and straightforward. I’ve never had horse really travel like that around here. I sat in second and got a lovely tow into the race, and I probably got there a shade too soon. But he went again when they came to me in the last half-a-furlong.
“I actually enjoyed that today as my previous rides in the race have been a bit hairy and nothing has really gone to plan so it is nice to get a win on the board.
“My nerves weren’t really going at the end when the others started coming at me as I knew I had a bit of horse left.
“I just hoped they would get to him and not rush past him. I had the horse left - he just needed a bit of company.
“It is completely different to winning at places like Ascot and Aintree, but there is a fantastic atmosphere and a great crowd here.
“Us Jump jockeys relish these fun races around here, York and Goodwood as we all want to have a go in them.
“I’m very lucky being placed in Newmarket as I pick up the odd ride in them from Newmarket trainers, but it is something different and a great bit of fun. Long may it continue.”
The victory was also a first at the track for Newmarket-based trainer Brookhouse, who described Cardano as a ‘family friend’.
Brookhouse said: “His form tailed away a bit as he picked up an injury which to be fair the lass who rides him out said about. I didn’t believe her, I’m not going to lie, but she was right there was something wrong with him.
“We gave him plenty of time off when he was at Ian Williams’ and we have steadily worked him back. I just felt he finished a bit tamely at Yarmouth (over a mile and six furlongs), but people told me he didn’t stay the trip.
“This race came up and he had a wind operation after Yarmouth pretty sharply. He has only done two or three bits of work since Yarmouth, but Jack gave him a super ride and kept it very simple.
“I tried to win the Ladies Amateur Derby with one of my dad’s (Roger Brookhouse), but that didn’t quite go to plan, however we have managed to now win a Derby with this lad. He is a family friend and a legend."
Owner Mohammed Jaber has enjoyed plenty of notable victories with trainer David Simcock over the years and hopes will be high that Change For Good can pursue a fruitful career after making a triumphant debut in the Yale British EBF Novice Stakes.
Having teamed up in the past to taste Group race glory with Sheikhzayedroad the pair celebrated further success together thanks to the son of Blue Point’s length victory in the opening seven-furlong prize.
Philip Robinson, assistant racing manager to the owner, said of the 11-1 winner: “I saw him work about three weeks ago and he did a nice bit of work. As soon as I saw him walk around in the parade ring, I thought he looked well.
“He cut through them really nicely. The only danger was that he had to get home with it being first time out, but it was not a problem and Callum (Shepherd) said he done it very easily. I was very impressed with him.
“I don’t see why he won’t get a mile later on as he stayed that seven out very strongly.”
Marlay Park enhanced his reputation as a course specialist when getting his head in front for the first time this year to lead home a one-two for Epsom-based trainer Jim Boyle in the Bohle Centenary Handicap.
The gelded son of Cable Bay made it course and distance victory number four in the seven-furlong prize, which he was winning for the second time having secured victory in the 2021 renewal before finishing second in the race 12 months ago.
Always travelling well in the hands of apprentice Paddy Bradley the 11/4 favourite ran on strongly to get the better of his stablemate Secret Strength by half a length.
Boyle said: “Both of mine love a good pace to run at. Marlay Park likes to get his toe in and we were a bit worried it was going to be a bit quick, but Paddy said they have done a lovely job with the watering. Paddy has given him a lovely ride and he has come home good.
“That strong pace is key to him. He almost got taken off his feet early they went that quick and Paddy was happy to travel away and bide his time.
“I’m very pleased to see him get his head back in front as he has been a bit unlucky once or twice.”
