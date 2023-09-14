Epsom Friday review and replays including wins for Cardano and Change For Good

Sat just in behind the early pace, which was cut out by Western Stars, the gelded son of Oasis Dream was in the perfect position to strike first under the Grade One-winning rider as the field swept around Tattenham Corner and entered the home straight.

After describing his previous rides in the mile and a half race as ‘hairy’, the Newmarket-based jockey enjoyed a smooth trip aboard the Ben Brookhouse-trained seven-year-old, who was securing his first success since scoring on the all-weather at Lingfield Park in February 2021.

Jack Quinlan admitted it was nice to get a ‘win on the board’ at Epsom Downs on his sixth appearance at the track today when securing victory aboard Cardano in this year’s Everyone’s Booking Fit Show 2025 Jump Jockeys Derby Handicap.

Having moved effortlessly into the lead inside the final three furlongs the 11/2 chance quickly opened an advantage of a couple of lengths leaving the rest of rivals left to play catch up in behind.

However, after appearing to have matters well in control Cardano was forced to pull out all the stops to hold off the fast-finishing Red Flyer, who was bidding to give jockey Tom Cannon a third win in the race, by a neck.

Quinlan said: “It was actually nice and straightforward. I’ve never had horse really travel like that around here. I sat in second and got a lovely tow into the race, and I probably got there a shade too soon. But he went again when they came to me in the last half-a-furlong.

“I actually enjoyed that today as my previous rides in the race have been a bit hairy and nothing has really gone to plan so it is nice to get a win on the board.

“My nerves weren’t really going at the end when the others started coming at me as I knew I had a bit of horse left.

“I just hoped they would get to him and not rush past him. I had the horse left - he just needed a bit of company.

“It is completely different to winning at places like Ascot and Aintree, but there is a fantastic atmosphere and a great crowd here.

“Us Jump jockeys relish these fun races around here, York and Goodwood as we all want to have a go in them.

“I’m very lucky being placed in Newmarket as I pick up the odd ride in them from Newmarket trainers, but it is something different and a great bit of fun. Long may it continue.”

The victory was also a first at the track for Newmarket-based trainer Brookhouse, who described Cardano as a ‘family friend’.

Brookhouse said: “His form tailed away a bit as he picked up an injury which to be fair the lass who rides him out said about. I didn’t believe her, I’m not going to lie, but she was right there was something wrong with him.

“We gave him plenty of time off when he was at Ian Williams’ and we have steadily worked him back. I just felt he finished a bit tamely at Yarmouth (over a mile and six furlongs), but people told me he didn’t stay the trip.

“This race came up and he had a wind operation after Yarmouth pretty sharply. He has only done two or three bits of work since Yarmouth, but Jack gave him a super ride and kept it very simple.

“I tried to win the Ladies Amateur Derby with one of my dad’s (Roger Brookhouse), but that didn’t quite go to plan, however we have managed to now win a Derby with this lad. He is a family friend and a legend."