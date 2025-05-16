I can’t be the only one not entirely convinced by Delacroix as the new 5/2 favourite for the Betfred Derby, and I was intrigued by Jane Mangan’s assessment on Racing TV following his Leopardstown Derby Trial success last weekend.

Mangan, who like most onlookers couldn’t help but be impressed by the striking manner of victory in beating the promising Purview by two and three-quarter lengths with the minimum of fuss, signed off her immediate post-race analysis with what I’d concur is the most pertinent question – will Delacroix improve for the Derby trip, or could he turn out to be something of a 10-furlong specialist?

That particular trial has a decent history if you go back a bit, but the last four winners have all turned up for the Epsom Classic in early-June and they’ve left with their tails between their legs; not necessarily all through stamina, or a lack thereof, but it probably played a significant part for the majority.

Last year it’s hard to argue that Leopardstown winner Los Angeles didn’t stay the Derby trip when third to City Of Troy as he went on to win the Great Voltigeur over 12 furlongs and finished third in the Arc, but he has now looked the finished article dropped back in distance and I wouldn’t be shocked if Mangan hit the nail on the head with this horse.

Granted, the Ballydoyle balls are still up in the air when it comes to the Prix du Jockey Club, especially after what unfolded with The Lion In Winter at York this week, but would the French Derby even be under consideration – and it was still being talked about as a serious alternative by connections after Delacroix’s latest triumph – if he was a cast-iron stayer? Surely not.

There is obviously plenty of hope from the colt’s pedigree, the half-brother Grateful having won last year’s Prix de Royallieu over a mile and three-quarters. That one was by Galileo, though, and Delacroix’s sire Dubawi may have achieved just about all there is to achieve but the one glaring omission from his stud record is the Epsom Derby.

This sort of anomaly is there to be broken, of course, and only last summer Ezeliya charged into the record books as the first Epsom Classic winner for Dubawi, but it’s apparent that some key stakeholders still harbour one or two doubts.

If not him, then who?