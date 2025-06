Matt Brocklebank nailed a 7/1 Friday winner and gets stuck into two sprint handicaps and the Betfred Derby as he highlights four each-way fancies at Epsom on Saturday.

Value Bet Tips: Saturday June 7 1pt e.w. Rajeteriat in 2.10 Epsom at 33/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt e.w. The Bell Conductor in 2.45 Epsom at 33/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral 1/5 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt win Damysus in 3.30 Epsom at 12/1 (General) 1pt e.w. Tennessee Stud in 3.30 Epsom at 40/1 (Ladbrokes, Coral, AKBets 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook