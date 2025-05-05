Epsom Derby tips: Dark horse outsiders to consider for June 7 Classic

TENNESSEE STUD

Trainer: Joseph O’Brien

Timeform rating: 109 p

General odds: 33/1

The 2000 Guineas looked a terrific Derby trial at Newmarket, the winner Ruling Court among those likely to be heading for Epsom, and will be fascinating to see how it plays out at Chester, Lingfield, York and beyond over the next few days and weeks.

In Ireland, this Sunday’s Cashel Palace Derby Trial Stakes could have a major bearing on the antepost market as Aidan O’Brien’s Delacroix bids to follow up his comeback success in the Ballysax at the end of March.

It’ll take a decent horse to lower his colours and he’s already as short at 10/1 for the Derby but he’s hoping going to be coming up against Tennessee Stud and it’s the Joseph O’Brien-trained colt who interests me most at the prices.

O’Brien (jnr) has already got one over on his old man with this horse, who beat odds-on Ballydoyle hope Shackleton in a Tipperary maiden last September and he proved that to be no flash in the pan when splitting Hotazhell and Andrew Balding’s Windlord in the Beresford Stakes at the Curragh later that month.

Having stayed the trip well when successful upped to 10 furlongs for the first time in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud at the back end of the season, Tennessee Stud brings so much untapped potential into his Classic campaign and I can’t imagine he was loving the heavy ground in Saint-Cloud.

A mile and a half should be right up his street this year based on breeding but narrow second to subsequent Futurity Trophy winner Hotazhell shows he’s got gears too and the 33/1 on offer now for the Derby will be long gone if he proves he’s trained on as hoped at Leopardstown on Sunday.

WATCH: Tennessee Stud goes down fighting in the Beresford Stakes