Get all the reaction from the beaten horses in the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs.

PLACED AND BEATEN CONNECTIONS Roger Varian, trainer of runner-up King Of Steel (66/1), said: “I knew he was good. I’m gutted, but that’s horse racing. Hopefully, he’ll come out of the race okay and he’s a very good horse. Credit to the winner though, who is a very good horse. “I never thought I had it, as I’d been in the same position in 2014 with Kingston Hill, who was clear of the field but you could just see Australia coming to us. Again, I could just see Auguste Rodin coming to us. I hoped when he got to us we would find a bit more, but he ran huge - he’s a very good horse. “He was very well behaved at York until he got to the start, but he was just a bit fresh on the day. I promise you could have led him across the Knavesmire in a head collar and rope. He wasn’t unruly, he was just fresh at the start and playful more than anything. “You could only call it an unconventional route to the Derby, as we went to York without running and then we went to Leicester only on Monday for a stalls test. So he had two days out from the yard, and sometimes not having a hard race two and a half weeks out, as long as they get it out of their system and get a day away, can benefit them - look at Chaldean.

🏆 Auguste Rodin (Deep Impact) bounces back from his 2000 Guineas disappointment with victory in the 2023 Derby at @EpsomRacecourse!



👏 What a run from King Of Steel in second@Ballydoyle | @coolmorestud pic.twitter.com/AI5WxBy9nZ — Sporting Life Racing (@SportingLife) June 3, 2023

“We’ve always thought for the last ten or twelve weeks that he’s been very good, but he just wasn’t right for those early trials and so the Dante was our last chance, but he stood up in the gates and didn’t take part. Who knows, that might have made the difference. It’s ifs and buts, but he’s a very good horse - he proved that today - and I hope he comes out of it okay and we can enjoy him going forward. “I don’t think we could have done much more, but it’s a long way to be in front. I thought Kevin gave him a fine ride, and if he hadn’t gone when he did they’d have rolled in on top of him and he might not have got a run.” “I knew he was good. I’m gutted, but that’s horseracing. Hopefully he’ll come out of the race okay and he’s a very good horse. Credit to the winner though, who is a very good horse. “I never thought I had it, as I’d been in the same position in 2014 with Kingston Hill, who was clear of the field but you could just see Australia coming to us. Again, I could just see Auguste Rodin coming to us. I hoped when he got to us we would find a bit more, but he ran huge, he’s a very good horse. “He was very well behaved at York until he got to the start, but he was just a bit fresh on the day. I promise you could have led him across the Knavesmire in a head collar and rope. He wasn’t unruly, he was just fresh at the start and playful more than anything.

Get Timeform's Flat Horses To Follow 2023!

“You could only call it an unconventional route to the Derby, as we went to York without running and then we went to Leicester only on Monday for a stalls test. So he had two days out from the yard, and sometimes not having a hard race two and a half weeks out, as long as they get it out of their system and get a day away, can benefit them - look at Chaldean. “We’ve always thought for the last ten or twelve weeks that he’s been very good, but he just wasn’t right for those early trials and so the Dante was our last chance, but he stood up in the gates and didn’t take part. Who knows, that might have made the difference. It’s ifs and buts, but he’s a very good horse - he proved that today - and I hope he comes out of it okay and we can enjoy him going forward. “I don’t think we could have done much more, but it’s a long way to be in front. I thought Kevin gave him a fine ride, and if he hadn’t gone when he did they’d have rolled in on top of him and he might not have got a run.” Kevin Stott, rider of runner-up King Of Steel (66-1), said: “I think from every jockey’s perspective, you hit the front in the Derby and a few emotions and a few thoughts go through your head. “I’m obviously kicking myself a little bit, thinking I might have gone a little bit too early on him, but then again he hasn’t had a run before this year and that might just have caught him out a bit in the last 50 yards. “Listen, we were beat by a very good horse obviously, but I had faith in my horse from his home work. He’s a very nice horse and you can see from the size of him he’s absolutely huge. “Better things will come I’m sure. I look forward to bigger days with him.”

George Murphy, son and assistant trainer to John Murphy (White Birch, 3rd, 12/1), said: “We’re delighted with him and he stayed on really well. He just hesitated again at the gates and put himself into a difficult position but it was a great run. I’d say it will be the Irish Derby next, Colin gave him a great ride considering how it played out early on and he galloped all the way to the line, so all going well it’ll probably be the Irish Derby next. “We didn’t have a lot of time after the Dante and we didn’t want to do too much but he’s going to have to improve (around the stalls). I don’t actually think he’s too worried in them, he just gets a bit excited. We’re over the moon to have a horse like him and I can’t thank the owners enough. It’s a great day.” Colin Keane, rider of White Birch, added: “It was a massive run. He got a bit worked up before he got to the stalls as you could see and a little bit anxious. He was slow into stride again but I think that’s him, it wouldn’t have been right to rush him up because he can be keen. He was probably a bit further back from the pace than he wanted to be but he’s run a massive race for what he’s given away at the start. If we can work that out with him, he’s obviously a very good horse.”