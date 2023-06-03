Get all the reaction from the beaten horses in the Betfred Derby at Epsom Downs.
Roger Varian, trainer of runner-up King Of Steel (66/1), said: “I knew he was good. I’m gutted, but that’s horse racing. Hopefully, he’ll come out of the race okay and he’s a very good horse. Credit to the winner though, who is a very good horse.
“I never thought I had it, as I’d been in the same position in 2014 with Kingston Hill, who was clear of the field but you could just see Australia coming to us. Again, I could just see Auguste Rodin coming to us. I hoped when he got to us we would find a bit more, but he ran huge - he’s a very good horse.
“He was very well behaved at York until he got to the start, but he was just a bit fresh on the day. I promise you could have led him across the Knavesmire in a head collar and rope. He wasn’t unruly, he was just fresh at the start and playful more than anything.
“You could only call it an unconventional route to the Derby, as we went to York without running and then we went to Leicester only on Monday for a stalls test. So he had two days out from the yard, and sometimes not having a hard race two and a half weeks out, as long as they get it out of their system and get a day away, can benefit them - look at Chaldean.
“We’ve always thought for the last ten or twelve weeks that he’s been very good, but he just wasn’t right for those early trials and so the Dante was our last chance, but he stood up in the gates and didn’t take part. Who knows, that might have made the difference. It’s ifs and buts, but he’s a very good horse - he proved that today - and I hope he comes out of it okay and we can enjoy him going forward.
“I don’t think we could have done much more, but it’s a long way to be in front. I thought Kevin gave him a fine ride, and if he hadn’t gone when he did they’d have rolled in on top of him and he might not have got a run.”
“I knew he was good. I’m gutted, but that’s horseracing. Hopefully he’ll come out of the race okay and he’s a very good horse. Credit to the winner though, who is a very good horse.
“I never thought I had it, as I’d been in the same position in 2014 with Kingston Hill, who was clear of the field but you could just see Australia coming to us. Again, I could just see Auguste Rodin coming to us. I hoped when he got to us we would find a bit more, but he ran huge, he’s a very good horse.
“He was very well behaved at York until he got to the start, but he was just a bit fresh on the day. I promise you could have led him across the Knavesmire in a head collar and rope. He wasn’t unruly, he was just fresh at the start and playful more than anything.
“You could only call it an unconventional route to the Derby, as we went to York without running and then we went to Leicester only on Monday for a stalls test. So he had two days out from the yard, and sometimes not having a hard race two and a half weeks out, as long as they get it out of their system and get a day away, can benefit them - look at Chaldean.
“We’ve always thought for the last ten or twelve weeks that he’s been very good, but he just wasn’t right for those early trials and so the Dante was our last chance, but he stood up in the gates and didn’t take part. Who knows, that might have made the difference. It’s ifs and buts, but he’s a very good horse - he proved that today - and I hope he comes out of it okay and we can enjoy him going forward.
“I don’t think we could have done much more, but it’s a long way to be in front. I thought Kevin gave him a fine ride, and if he hadn’t gone when he did they’d have rolled in on top of him and he might not have got a run.”
Kevin Stott, rider of runner-up King Of Steel (66-1), said: “I think from every jockey’s perspective, you hit the front in the Derby and a few emotions and a few thoughts go through your head.
“I’m obviously kicking myself a little bit, thinking I might have gone a little bit too early on him, but then again he hasn’t had a run before this year and that might just have caught him out a bit in the last 50 yards.
“Listen, we were beat by a very good horse obviously, but I had faith in my horse from his home work. He’s a very nice horse and you can see from the size of him he’s absolutely huge.
“Better things will come I’m sure. I look forward to bigger days with him.”
George Murphy, son and assistant trainer to John Murphy (White Birch, 3rd, 12/1), said: “We’re delighted with him and he stayed on really well. He just hesitated again at the gates and put himself into a difficult position but it was a great run. I’d say it will be the Irish Derby next, Colin gave him a great ride considering how it played out early on and he galloped all the way to the line, so all going well it’ll probably be the Irish Derby next.
“We didn’t have a lot of time after the Dante and we didn’t want to do too much but he’s going to have to improve (around the stalls). I don’t actually think he’s too worried in them, he just gets a bit excited. We’re over the moon to have a horse like him and I can’t thank the owners enough. It’s a great day.”
Colin Keane, rider of White Birch, added: “It was a massive run. He got a bit worked up before he got to the stalls as you could see and a little bit anxious. He was slow into stride again but I think that’s him, it wouldn’t have been right to rush him up because he can be keen. He was probably a bit further back from the pace than he wanted to be but he’s run a massive race for what he’s given away at the start. If we can work that out with him, he’s obviously a very good horse.”
Kate Harrington, representing her mother trainer Jessica Harrington (Sprewell, 4th at 14/1), said: “I’m absolutely delighted. He didn’t get the clearest of runs down the hill and into the straight, Shane (Foley) felt that if he got him out and got him rolling a bit closer he thinks he would have been third, but he’s run a cracker. It was his first time contesting that ground, so he’s only going to keep on improving. Roll on the Irish Derby.”
Jockey Shane Foley added: “It was a big run. He didn’t come down the hill as well as you’d have liked but he stayed on galloping and I think the Curragh will suit a lot better. I just got a check when I wanted to get going.”
Oisin Murphy, rider of The Foxes (5th): "He travelled brilliantly behind Auguste Rodin. At the bottom of the straight I switched out and I thought I had a chance to win but a mile and a half is a little bit too far for him. We will come back to a mile and a quarter.”
Tom Marquand, rider of Waipiro (6th): “He ran great but I ended up further back than I might do as he stepped out a bit slow. It was a big run to finish sixth in the end and he is still learning on the job. It will be an exciting future for him and I’d say there will be a little bit of fine tuning to do with him.”
Rob Hornby, rider of Artistic Star (7th) said: “It was a massive run and I’m glad he has gone and shown that ability because at the top of the hill I thought he would be last as we were sat last and he wasn’t really enjoying conditions. He needs experience this horse and he lacked that coming into today. He got messed about a bit in the first four furlongs. I was sat back further than I wanted to be but it was a case of trying to get my pitch where I could. To see him finish off the way he did was really pleasing as it showed he can compete at this level on a conventional track. He will stay a mile six and we can do that later on in the year but for now we will stay at a mile and a half.”
Dan Muscutt, rider of Dubai Mile (9th): “I found a lovely position and he switched off great. I was happy at the mile to see Aidan’s front runner luging off the fence and it proved I got a run at the bottom of the straight. It took a while for him to get comfortable on the track but he seemed to see out the last 100 yards well and he saw out the mile and a half well. It was possibly the running down into the straight that didn’t really suit him but there are plenty of positives to take from it.”
John Gosden, trainer of 4/1 favourite Arrest (10th): "He had a leg in every county coming down the hill. The ground had dried up - it was easier when he had a practice here - but he seems fine. They backed him into favourite as the bookies were protecting themselves from Frankie."
Frankie Dettori, jockey of Arrest : "He got very warm beforehand, jumped good, I had a good slot. From the four I was in trouble, he was climbing, he was finding the downhill round Tattenham very difficult. He took me to the straight and he had legs going everywhere; that combination of the left-hand track, the downhill and the track drying up. It is what it is."
Wayne Lordan, rider of San Antonio (11th): “I didn’t feel like he handled the track on that nicer ground. He was just leaning out most of the way. To be honest I think he will get a mile and a half. On a different track it might suit him better.”
Andrea Atzeni, rider of Dear My Friend (13th): “We got a nice pitch. The winner was upsides me and the second horse was in front of me. We got into a nice rhythm. He just got a little bit unbalanced turning into the straight and we lost a bit of momentum. He actually plugged on to the line. I’d say a mile and a half is probably far enough and 10 furlongs is probably his gig but he will have a nice day again.”
William Buick, rider of Military Order (14th): “He just didn’t run his race. I suppose that can happen sometimes. I thought I would follow Frankie through. He was relaxed but all in all it was a bit disappointing. You find when they are not travelling or running a race it is normally a case of them not handling the track.”
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org